Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO