Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
Annual Park'd N' Pumpkin Spooky Trails returned to Druid Hill Friday night
Halloween is still 10 days away, but there were plenty of tricks and treats in Baltimore Friday night.
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100
BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ!
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
Maryland Zoo prepares its grizzly bears for winter hibernation
BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, Maryland Zoo provided WJZ with a sneak peek into how they're preparing their grizzly bears for hibernation.Before the Maryland Zoo says goodnight to their grizzly bears, Emilee Orndorf helps those furry sisters bulk up."We are tossing some chow and some peanuts to our grizzly bears," Orndorff said.Twins Nita and Nova are getting ready to sleep the winter away, but not before zoo staff help the pair really fatten up ahead of hibernation."Five pounds is nothing for them," Orndorff said. "They can do that in a day."The 6-year-old sumo-sized bears roam around sleepily as their habitats...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
luxury-houses.net
Escape to Another World with This $7,5M Striking French Modern Waterfront Estate in Annapolis, MD
The Estate in Annapolis is curated with premium quality, top of the line materials, combined with the tranquil views, now available for sale. This home located at 1524 Cedar Lane Farm Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,024 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Kappel – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: (410) 280-5600) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland
Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County schools convert first 3 snow days to asynchronous instruction days
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools officials on Friday released its new snow day plan. Video above: School systems decide future of snow days in Maryland (Oct. 12) The district is turning its three inclement weather days into asynchronous instruction days in which students will complete assignments...
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
whatsupmag.com
Fresh Italian at Bella Italia Annapolis
Lino Chiaro knows you can’t stay static in the restaurant business. That’s one reason he dined in fine establishments in different places around the world last year in search of new dishes for his menu. And that’s why first-time and returning customers will find some intriguing surprises next time they eat at Bella Italia Annapolis.
Supermarket News
Giant Food gets under way with Loop reusable packaging
Giant Food has begun selling an assortment of products with Loop reusable packaging at stores in the Washington, D.C., area. Customers at 10 Giant supermarkets can shop a selection of more than 20 products from leading consumer brands — such Kraft-Heinz, Nature’s Path and Stubb’s BBQ Sauce — that come in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging, the Ahold Delhaize USA grocery chain said yesterday.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police
A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say. A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.
fox5dc.com
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
Towson University honor Black alumni Saturday during Homecoming weekend
Towson University celebrates Black excellence Saturday, renaming two of their residence halls in honor of two historic women.
Comments / 0