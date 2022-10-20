Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
2news.com
Coalition Snow Opening New Concept Store “Far Out” at Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States. Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused...
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
Sierra Sun
History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development
With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
theatlasheart.com
18 Best Lake Tahoe Hikes for Stunning Views & Mountain Scenery
The best Lake Tahoe hikes to help you make the most of your trip to the Sierra Nevada. I visited Lake Tahoe for the first time this summer, and it did not disappoint! If you’re unfamiliar, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in the United States. The entire...
2news.com
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
2news.com
Night off the Streets Warming Shelter Starts November 1
On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
2news.com
Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months
People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
FOX Reno
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
2news.com
Abby's Highway 40 Now Reopen With Expansion Under New Ownership
Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen. Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks. The property...
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Web Weather
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
