Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Day after thoughts: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa face a critical crossroads surrounding Iowa's future
It seems like each week, Iowa hits a new rock bottom and that wasn't different on Saturday following Iowa's 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The game went as every Iowa fan feared-- an ineffective offense can't move the football against an athletic talented defense while Ohio State's offense eventually wore down the Hawkeyes.
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Daily Digest | Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage; Illini favored to win West
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage. No. 23-ranked Illinois competed in a closed scrimmage against No. 5 Kansas, the defending NCAA...
Junior-college defensive lineman ready for first visit to Tennessee
A junior-college defensive lineman who picked up an offer from Tennessee last month is planning to visit the Vols soon.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's blowout win over West Virginia
Texas Tech turned its most complete performance of the season en route to a 48-10 shellacking of West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 with the resounding victory. The following is a list of tweets recapping the victory as well...
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
