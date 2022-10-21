ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA

The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
MANHATTAN, KS
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9

Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
ALABAMA STATE
Whittemore details Bulldog decision

Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
STARKVILLE, MS
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan

Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina

"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
