Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Engaged to Singer Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Split
An achy breaky heart no more. Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose are engaged just six months after the country singer and his estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, announced their split and divorce after more than 28 years of marriage. “Happy Autumn,” Billy, 61, and the “New Day” singer captioned a...
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
See Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Flawlessly Choreographed Dance Break at Concert
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen sure know how to get down!. The "If I Don't Love You" singer and her opening act took the stage on the first night of the "Denim and Rhinestones Tour," wowing the crowd with a choreographed dance set to the song of the same name.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger, And Yep, He Was Really Hot
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain has announced a 2023 show in Nashville.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Menopause Even Brought Oprah Winfrey Down, Here’s How She Built Herself Back Up
Oprah Winfrey has done a lot of things. Best known for her self-titled talk show, she has also launched a media company, television network, and magazine. Over the years, she’s been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. However, even with all of her recognition and achievements, Winfrey couldn’t stop menopause from bringing her down. The only way she was able to come back from it was by being open and vulnerable about her situation.
LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend
Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.
