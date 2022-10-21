Read full article on original website
Related
Rainbow Fentanyl Is A Real Threat, But Not Because People Are Giving It Out As Halloween Candy
The Halloween scaries are real with this one, yet experts point out there’s been no evidence that drug dealers are specifically targeting kids.
Tranq: A Monster Worse Than Fentanyl?
The term "fentanyl" has become synonymous with both pharmaceutical and illicit fentanyl as well as the two dozen or so analogs (1) that are being seized by the DEA (2) across the country. While not scientifically rigorous, for purposes of general discussion, the term is fine provided that one realizes that there is a range of potency (deadly to deadlier e.g. carfentanil) from one analog to the next. They're all bad but some are worse.
Michigan agencies issue alert about counterfeit drugs, Fentanyl: lethal dose equivalent to just “a few grains of salt”
This alert comes as the DEA launches the One Pill Can Kill Awareness Campaign on social media, targeting teens/young adults and their parents, to raise awareness about the often deadly consequences of taking a a counterfeit drug.
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
CNN — A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday. The juvenile may have encountered the organism, called Naegleria fowleri, in the park’s Kingman Wash area,...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick
Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
IFLScience
Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida
At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
Ars Technica
Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead
Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Health experts urge parents to take precautions as nation sees surge in pediatric RSV cases
Doctors say the surge in illnesses among children is putting a strain on pediatric hospitals.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Biden cracks down on vapes: DOJ and FDA ask courts to pull six vape manufacturers from the market for illegally selling them without approval
Six e-cigarette brands could be pulled from shelves in the US amid the Biden administration's crackdown on the devices. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in conjunction with the Department of Justice filed suit against six e-cigarette companies — E-Cig Crib in Minnesota, Soul Vapor LLC in West Virginia, Super Vape’z LLC in Washington, Vapor Craft LLC in Georgia, Lucky’s Vape & Smoke Shop in Kansas, and Butt Out in Arizona.
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
iheart.com
Flesh-Eating Bacterial Infections Spike In Florida After Hurricane Ian
Florida is seeing a rise in dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections following destructive flooding from Hurricane Ian, according to CNN. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in the state this year as of October 13. Most of the infections are in Lee County, one of the major areas devastated by the Category 4 storm on September 28. Officials have been warning about the potentially deadly virus since October 3.
YAHOO!
Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses
As the surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children's hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and...
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise
MIAMI - Despite a nationwide effort to stop opioid abuse, overdose deaths continue to rise. Steven Bell's struggle with addiction started when he was prescribed Oxycontin after a surgery. But when he was introduced to fentanyl, the New Jersey native nearly lost his life. "All it takes is a very little bit to kill you. I've experienced overdoses myself with it, because it's very strong," Bell said. Bell is alive thanks to the overdose-reversing medication Narcan, also known as naloxone. He's now in treatment at the Camelot substance abuse program on New York's Staten Island. "I didn't know...
Black Americans 80% More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Flu: CDC
New data released by the CDC highlights the racial and ethnic disparities in flu hospitalizations and vaccinations.
