Tranq: A Monster Worse Than Fentanyl?

The term "fentanyl" has become synonymous with both pharmaceutical and illicit fentanyl as well as the two dozen or so analogs (1) that are being seized by the DEA (2) across the country. While not scientifically rigorous, for purposes of general discussion, the term is fine provided that one realizes that there is a range of potency (deadly to deadlier e.g. carfentanil) from one analog to the next. They're all bad but some are worse.
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease

A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick

Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida

At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead

Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Flu Shots and Your Heart

It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
Biden cracks down on vapes: DOJ and FDA ask courts to pull six vape manufacturers from the market for illegally selling them without approval

Six e-cigarette brands could be pulled from shelves in the US amid the Biden administration's crackdown on the devices. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in conjunction with the Department of Justice filed suit against six e-cigarette companies — E-Cig Crib in Minnesota, Soul Vapor LLC in West Virginia, Super Vape’z LLC in Washington, Vapor Craft LLC in Georgia, Lucky’s Vape & Smoke Shop in Kansas, and Butt Out in Arizona.
Flesh-Eating Bacterial Infections Spike In Florida After Hurricane Ian

Florida is seeing a rise in dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections following destructive flooding from Hurricane Ian, according to CNN. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in the state this year as of October 13. Most of the infections are in Lee County, one of the major areas devastated by the Category 4 storm on September 28. Officials have been warning about the potentially deadly virus since October 3.
Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses

As the surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children's hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and...
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise

MIAMI - Despite a nationwide effort to stop opioid abuse, overdose deaths continue to rise. Steven Bell's struggle with addiction started when he was prescribed Oxycontin after a surgery. But when he was introduced to fentanyl, the New Jersey native nearly lost his life. "All it takes is a very little bit to kill you. I've experienced overdoses myself with it, because it's very strong," Bell said. Bell is alive thanks to the overdose-reversing medication Narcan, also known as naloxone. He's now in treatment at the Camelot substance abuse program on New York's Staten Island. "I didn't know...
