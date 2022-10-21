Read full article on original website
Why a top Democrat warned the Fed to slow down rate hikes
The top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee warned Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday not to push the U.S. economy into recession with overzealous interest rate hikes meant to fight inflation. In a Tuesday letter to Powell, Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) urged the Fed chief and his colleagues...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
REVEALED: The most affordable places to live in the US with undervalued property that's rising in price, low taxes and jobs to spare
A small town was named the most affordable place to live in the US, according to the latest housing market index. The Wall Street Journal-Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Market Index gave the nod to Johnson City, citing a strong economy with undervalued but rising property prices and low taxes and unemployment rates.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Election 2022: More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections
More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, according to the United States Elections Project. The tally, two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, includes 6.8 million voters who have mailed in a ballot and 2.5 million voters who voted in person. Those numbers come from the 35 states where early balloting is ongoing and have reported the figures to the Elections Project.
AOC claims we are at a 'critical precipice of FASCISM in this country' and criticizes Biden for not going far enough with his marijuana pardons, avoiding immigration reform and 'not trying' with Latino voters
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the United States is headed toward 'fascism' while blasting her own party for not going far enough with Latino voters and leaning into progressive causes, to an interview released on Tuesday. The New York Democrat appeared on the latest episode of 'Pod Save America' where...
