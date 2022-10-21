ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Why a top Democrat warned the Fed to slow down rate hikes

The top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee warned Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday not to push the U.S. economy into recession with overzealous interest rate hikes meant to fight inflation. In a Tuesday letter to Powell, Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio) urged the Fed chief and his colleagues...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The most affordable places to live in the US with undervalued property that's rising in price, low taxes and jobs to spare

A small town was named the most affordable place to live in the US, according to the latest housing market index. The Wall Street Journal-Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Market Index gave the nod to Johnson City, citing a strong economy with undervalued but rising property prices and low taxes and unemployment rates.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election 2022: More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections

More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, according to the United States Elections Project. The tally, two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, includes 6.8 million voters who have mailed in a ballot and 2.5 million voters who voted in person. Those numbers come from the 35 states where early balloting is ongoing and have reported the figures to the Elections Project.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

AOC claims we are at a 'critical precipice of FASCISM in this country' and criticizes Biden for not going far enough with his marijuana pardons, avoiding immigration reform and 'not trying' with Latino voters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the United States is headed toward 'fascism' while blasting her own party for not going far enough with Latino voters and leaning into progressive causes, to an interview released on Tuesday. The New York Democrat appeared on the latest episode of 'Pod Save America' where...
CALIFORNIA STATE

