ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beacon Newspapers

Cultural treats in small-town Andalucia

By Rick Steves
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiLtD_0ihgL7V500

Travel writer Rick Steves tells us what to see, eat and drink in southern Spain. Photo by Rick Steves' Europe

The American image of Spain is Andalucia: the home of bullfights, flamenco, gazpacho and pristine whitewashed hill towns.

This southern part of the country feels more quintessentially Spanish than perhaps anywhere else. When visiting this area, I always make a point to venture into what’s called the Route of the White Hill Towns (Ruta de los Pueblos Blancos), a charm bracelet of cute villages perched in the sierras.

Arcos de la Frontera makes a good starting point. Arcos is a classic hill town, blanketing its little summit with a mosaic of whitewashed buildings and a tangle of shady lanes.

The labyrinthine old center is a photographer’s bonanza. I can feel the breeze funnel through the narrow streets — so narrow that drivers can only enter the town on one side and leave on the other. If you miss your stop, you need to drive out of town and circle all the way back to your starting point. The best advice: Park outside the old center and walk.

The entertaining market is my first stop. The pickle woman encourages me to try a banderilla, named for the bangled spear that a matador sticks into the bull. As I gingerly slide an onion off the tiny skewer of pickled olives, onions and carrots, she tells me to eat it all at once — the pickle equivalent of throwing down a shot of vodka. Explosivo! The lady in the adjacent meat stall bursts into laughter at my shock.

Like the pickle section, the meat stall (salchicheria) is an important part of any Spanish market. In Spain, ever since Roman times, December has been the month to slaughter pigs. After the slaughter, they salt and dry every possible bit of meat into various sausages, hams and pork products.

By late spring, that now-salty meat is cured, able to withstand the heat, and hanging in tempting market displays. Ham appreciation is big here. The word to know: jamon. When in Spain, I am a jamon aficionado.

Asking for top-quality ham, I get a plate of jamon iberico. While quite expensive, it’s a worthy investment. Made from acorn-fed pigs with black feet, it actually does taste better, with a bouquet of its own and a sweet aftertaste. I make a point in bars to order a small plate of it with my wine. It goes just right with full-bodied red wine from the Rioja region.

Spanish life in courtyards, bars

Around town, I like to peek discreetly into private patios. These wonderful, cool-tiled courtyards — filled with plants, pools and happy family activities — are typical of the whole region.

I also keep my eyes peeled for ancient columns tucked into building corners. Many are actually Roman, appropriated from their original ancient settlement at the foot of the hill. They were put up to protect buildings from reckless donkey carts (and tourists in rental cars).

I eventually make my way into a cool dark bar filled with very short old guys. Any Spanish man over a certain age spent his growth-spurt years trying to survive the brutal Civil War (1936-39). Those who did, struggled. That generation is a head shorter than Spaniards of the next.

In the bar, the men — side-lit like a Rembrandt portrait — are fixated on the TV, watching the finale of a long series of bullfights. El Cordobés is fighting. His father, also El Cordobés, was the Babe Ruth of bullfighting. El Cordobés uses his dad’s name even though his father sued in an effort to stop him.

Marveling at the bar’s cheap list of wines and hard drinks, I order a Cuba Libre for about $2. The drink comes tall and stiff, with a dish of peanuts.

Suddenly the room gasps. I can’t believe the vivid scene on the screen. El Cordobés has been hooked and is flung, doing a cartwheel over the angry bull’s head. The gang roars as El Cordobés lands in a heap and buries his head in his arms as the bull tramples and tries to gore him. The TV replays the scene many times, each time drawing gasps in the bar.

El Cordobés survives and — no surprise — eventually kills the bull. As he makes a victory lap, picking up bouquets tossed by adoring fans, the camera zooms in on the rip exposing his hip and a long bloody wound. The men around me will remember and talk about this moment for years to come.

I end my walk at the best restaurant in town, where the proud owner, Maria, tells me about the day’s menu. As she pours my wine, I tell her that the man at the next table looks like El Cordobés. One glance and she says, “El Cordobés is much more handsome.” When I mention his recent drama, she nods and says, “It’s been a difficult year for matadors.”

Rick Steves (ricksteves.com) writes European guidebooks, hosts travel shows on public TV and radio, and organizes European tours. This article was adapted from his new book, For the Love of Europe. You can email Rick at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

© 2022 Rick Steves. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
xdaysiny.com

The End of Summer in Southern Spain

With the days getting shorter and a lot less warm, a narrow window of opportunity opened in early October to keep the summer vibes alive with a trip to Southern Spain. This is the story of a twelve-day, 2047-kilometer road trip in ageless Andalusia. Andalusia 101. Andalusia derives its name...
mansionglobal.com

Steeped in Culture and History, Cannes Offers an Active Retirement on the Beautiful French Riviera

The compact seaside city of Cannes has been one of the Cote d’Azur’s most glamorous and exclusive resorts for over a century. “The French Riviera has been an iconic place since the 1930s,” said Pénélope Gréco de Beauharnais, team leader at the Engel & Völkers Market Center in Cannes. “It used to be a winter escape, where wealthy people and artists came to enjoy the sun and lifestyle. You have more than 300 days of sun a year in Cannes and it is very luminous. The light is stunning… In the wintertime it’s cool and breezy, so it’s nice all year long.”
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
travelawaits.com

6 Reasons You Need This Quaint Island Paradise On Your Bucket List

If you have ever been overwhelmed or in a state of awe because of all the art and natural beauty around you, you may have experienced a phenomenon called Stendhal syndrome, according to Medical News Today. In my case, it is not unsuspectingly stumbling upon a collection of Gauguins in...
Vice

A Tiny Tourist Island Off the Coast of Florida is a Human Smuggling Hub

BIMINI, Bahamas — The captain landed his small boat under cover of night on the shore of Bimini, the tiny, 9-square-mile island that is part of the Bahamas. Four men boarded, and the captain guided them with his flashlight. As soon as they were seated, the light went off, pitching them into darkness. The boat pushed off into the open sea, heading west to Miami. They would be there in an hour and a half. The moonless night meant they would be invisible to the Border Patrol vessels and Coast Guard drones patrolling the Florida coast.
FLORIDA STATE
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
The Independent

Moment four-tonne elephant chases tourists on safari in South Africa

A tourist on safari captured the moment a four-tonne elephant charged towards their vehicle and started chasing them in South Africa.Instagram user @tommytr0so started to film the animal heading straight toward his jeep, and it continued to follow them as they drove away.A passenger can be heard shouting “uh oh” whilst the person filming is heard laughing in sheer disbelief, as the huge beast chases after them.The elephant eventually slowed down and stopped following the jeep, meaning the group were able to get away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crashHotel worker shares tips on how to hunt out bed bugsMother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’
TheDailyBeast

This Little-Known Caribbean Island Is a Diver’s Paradise

Excitement runs through me as I take in the blissfully short lines gathered at St. Maarten airport with signs reading “transfer to St. Eustatius.” The line bore just a few patiently waiting locals and a handful of tourists with backpacks stuffed with long, diving fins: I knew that I was heading to a little-known mecca ripe for adventure and underwater enthusiasts. After boarding a 20-seater plane for a quick, 20-minute flight over sparkling blue waters, I landed on the tiny island (also known by locals as “Statia”). Immediately, you could see in the distance the imposing landmark of the destination: the Quill, a dormant volcano replete with healthy rainforests, hiking trails, and abundant plants and fruit that local herbalists source for their cuisine.
cntraveler.com

Experiencing Indigenous Culture on a Superyacht Cruise Along Ecuador's Lesser-Visited Mainland Coast

We crossed the trickling Buenavista river and followed a dirt path through ceibo and carob trees, past bulbous termite nests and women beating laundry against the rocks, until we emerged at a clearing beneath a twisted ficus. Shaman Plinio Merchán was waiting for us. His body was painted with russet-colored achiote ink and a precious ceramic necklace, generations old, hung over his heart.
Thrillist

Step Outside of Time in Utah’s Mythical, Luxurious Amangiri Hotel

There are a few hotels in the world that have risen to near-mythical status: The Plaza Hotel in New York, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, and the Ritz in Paris. But among the travel industry’s cognoscenti—be they journalists, seasoned travel agents, or simply hotel snobs—there is only one name that makes the pulse quicken: Amangiri.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside

This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition. Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.
The Beacon Newspapers

“Voluntouring” for mind, body and spirit

At nighttime in Botswana’s pitch-black Okavango Delta, I sat astride a 1,000-pound Nile crocodile while a scientist probed the croc’s posterior. A hippopotamus snorted within earshot. Years later, while visiting California’s Catalina Island, I searched the sand on hands and knees for nurdles, plastic orbs the size of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Beyond the White review – calmness abounds in remote Russian villages

A wonderful stillness enfolds Evgeny Kalachikhin’s contemplative documentary which observes the daily routines of the residents of Kuzomen, Chavanga, and Tetrino, three remote Russian villages on the Kola Peninsula, on the coast of the White Sea (to which the title refers). Far from the trappings of technology, these people still live in timber houses as they spend their days fishing, cooking and repairing their rudimentary boats.
drifttravel.com

Red Frog Beach Island Resort Offers Island Getaway Package Showcasing Nature at Its Finest

Located on Bastimentos Island, in Panama’s Bocas del Toro Archipelago, Red Frog Beach Island Resort is the perfect blend of a modern community, eco-sustainability and natural playground home to red frogs, monkeys, sloths and exotic flora and fauna. Offering some of the best snorkeling in all of Panama, Bastimentos Island National Marine Park features the best conserved coral reefs in the Caribbean coast, home to 52 of the 71 identified species of Caribbean coral and more than 250 species of fish and marine mammals including dolphins and manatees, 28 species of reptiles and amphibians, four species of marine turtles, and a wide diversity of bird and mammal species.
traveltomorrow.com

Sumptuous beauty of lost Orient Express carriages revealed

In an almost impossibly romantic rebirth, a number of abandoned Orient Express carriages are being given a new lease of life, reports CNN travel. The vintage carriages were discovered by French railway buff and PhD student of Orient Express history Arthur Mettetal, after he recognised their blue paint and white roofs on YouTube. They were languishing in a small railway station in Malaszwewicze, between Poland and Belarus.
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
707
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy