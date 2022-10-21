ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Bloq

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal

It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Creative Bloq

Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?

If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
Creative Bloq

Apple's AirPods 2 have had ALREADY had a price cut in Amazon sale

Apple's latest AirPods Pro iteration, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation has dropped to the lowest price we've seen, thanks to the current Amazon sale. Only released in September, you can get a very-nice-indeed 10 per cent off, bringing them down to $223.24 from $249 (opens in new tab). Previously, the...
Creative Bloq

The best Apple Watch alternatives

The best Apple Watch alternatives are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and these are our favourites. Many people are crying out for the best Apple Watch alternatives, for a variety of reasons. Some find the distinctive Apple Watch design just isn't to their taste. Others get frustrated by the short battery life. And still more people find the price of the Apple Watch simply too high to justify.
Creative Bloq

This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale

One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
Creative Bloq

This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300

There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
Creative Bloq

I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro

While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
Creative Bloq

Apple Watch Prime Day deals live blog: Apple Watch 8 deals and more

All the latest deals on Apple Watch 8 and beyond this Amazon sale. Welcome to our Amazon sale Apple Watch live blog, where we will be bringing you the best Apple Watch deals for the all-new Prime Early Access Sale, which begins today. With the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra recently announced, Apple's wearable lineup is bigger than ever. And new arrivals often mean great deals on earlier models. That's where we come in.
Creative Bloq

XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics

The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
Creative Bloq

The new Microsoft Office rebrand isn't going down well

If, like everyone else on the planet, your CV proclaims you to be 'proficient in Microsoft Office', get ready to hit the edit button. After 32 years, the Office suite is no more, with Microsoft rebranding the whole thing with a new name and logo. And it's all a little confusing.
Creative Bloq

Is the iPad 2022 charging feature Apple's worst ever design crime?

We've come to expect design excellence from Apple – its pristine, elegant white devices instantly recogniseable. But that's not to say it hasn't had its share of design faux pas over the years (we're looking at you, Magic Mouse). And it looks like yesterday's new iPad line-up (check out our iPad generations list for details) announcement brought another eyebrow-raising design decision.
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy