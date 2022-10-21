Read full article on original website
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog: OLED, Switch and Lite at the lowest prices
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Here we'll be keeping all you avid Nintendo fans up-to-date with the best Amazon deals and discounts on the ever-popular console as well as games, bundles and accessories to spruce up your play time. Today, for the first time ever, Amazon has...
Today is a great day to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED – it just got a rare price cut for Prime Day
Nintendo Switch consoles are super popular. As a result, it can be hard to get hold of them, and even harder to get one with any kind of discount. So this deal on Amazon UK, which cuts £50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and new Pokemon game bundle, now just £299 (opens in new tab), is a rare find indeed.
Apple's AirPods 2 have had ALREADY had a price cut in Amazon sale
Apple's latest AirPods Pro iteration, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation has dropped to the lowest price we've seen, thanks to the current Amazon sale. Only released in September, you can get a very-nice-indeed 10 per cent off, bringing them down to $223.24 from $249 (opens in new tab). Previously, the...
The best Apple Watch alternatives
The best Apple Watch alternatives are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and these are our favourites. Many people are crying out for the best Apple Watch alternatives, for a variety of reasons. Some find the distinctive Apple Watch design just isn't to their taste. Others get frustrated by the short battery life. And still more people find the price of the Apple Watch simply too high to justify.
Apple iPhone MagSafe cases are the essential deal of the Amazon sale
Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
HP ZBook Firefly G9 review: premium features outweigh lack of range options
The HP ZBook Firefly G9 laptop is a pleasure to use, although the fan kicks in early and often. It should be able to handle the majority of creative tasks, but creatives looking for a real powerhouse will need to invest in expensive RAM and graphics card upgrades, which aren’t available worldwide.
$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic
We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).
This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300
There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
We've now seen the end of the Amazon Early Access Sale, the surprising second 'Prime Day' this year. And we've been here to help you track down the best Amazon laptop deals among the mayhem. The sale event may have ended, but there are still some good deals to be...
Richgv LCD Writing Tablet review: Good drawing tablet practice for kids
The Richgv LCD Writing Tablet taps into kids' creativity in a simple, cheap and mostly effective package. There are some niggles, such as the cheap plastic feel, the easily smudged screen and lack of a facility to tidy sketches, but all in all, this is a nice way to get kids stuck into creative activities.
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box review: bright and affordable help for creatives
We can recommend the LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box for budget-conscious artists who want a bright and reliable lightbox for tracing. The simple controls and USB-connected power make things nice and easy for the user, but it does get quite hot with prolonged use. For. Very bright. Affordable. Light. Against.
Apple Watch Prime Day deals live blog: Apple Watch 8 deals and more
All the latest deals on Apple Watch 8 and beyond this Amazon sale. Welcome to our Amazon sale Apple Watch live blog, where we will be bringing you the best Apple Watch deals for the all-new Prime Early Access Sale, which begins today. With the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra recently announced, Apple's wearable lineup is bigger than ever. And new arrivals often mean great deals on earlier models. That's where we come in.
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics
The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
The new Microsoft Office rebrand isn't going down well
If, like everyone else on the planet, your CV proclaims you to be 'proficient in Microsoft Office', get ready to hit the edit button. After 32 years, the Office suite is no more, with Microsoft rebranding the whole thing with a new name and logo. And it's all a little confusing.
XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 review: Comfortable drawing tablet hits that midrange spot
The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 is a useful drawing tablet that leads to a great drawing experience, as its stylus feels great in the hand, the device is easy to set up and use, and the design is slender enough to easily fit onto your desk or lap. A few quality-of-life issues are only minor annoyances, not major issues.
Is the iPad 2022 charging feature Apple's worst ever design crime?
We've come to expect design excellence from Apple – its pristine, elegant white devices instantly recogniseable. But that's not to say it hasn't had its share of design faux pas over the years (we're looking at you, Magic Mouse). And it looks like yesterday's new iPad line-up (check out our iPad generations list for details) announcement brought another eyebrow-raising design decision.
