Federal government forms U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force

Two U.S. agencies and the Ukrainian minister of infrastructure recently signed a joint statement of intent to create a U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force.

The task force’s goal is to focus on Ukraine’s critical wartime needs, facilitate U.S. private sector involvement, and implement post-conflict infrastructure reconstruction. It also will identify and reinforce best practices that create a positive business climate that includes good governance, transparency, and countering corruption.

The U.S. agencies are participating in interagency discussions on how to best start and sustain Ukraine’s reconstruction process, with an emphasis on infrastructure and energy resources.

The agreement was signed by Pete Buttigieg, secretary of transportation, and Gina M. Raimondo, secretary of commerce.

“Infrastructure reconstruction will be an essential pillar of Ukraine’s prosperity and national security,” Raimondo said. “The Department of Commerce is proud to help lead the U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force, which will facilitate the collaboration necessary to build a safe and resilient Ukraine.”

“We’re proud to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force to help the people of Ukraine strengthen their infrastructure now and support its reconstruction and resilience after the war ends,” Buttigieg said.

The task force will hold its inaugural working-level meeting in the next few months.

