Philly announces new regulations, application process for streeteries
The city of Philadelphia announced new regulations and a new application process this month for streeteries. Business owners with outdoor dining structures extending into street parking spaces will now have to submit permits to make them permanent.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
2 Delaware County Businesses Named Top 100 Places to Work in U.S. by Fortune Magazine
Two Delaware County businesses made Fortune Magazine’s 2021 top 100 Places to Work in the US, despite disruptions from the pandemic, writes Michael Tanenbaum for phillyvoice.com. Newtown Township-based IT company, SAP America, moved up to No. 29, moving up 30 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 59.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
aroundambler.com
Ambler to consider amending the Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code
The Borough of Ambler’s Borough Council instructed its solicitor to draft an amendment to the existing Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code and a draft is now available for review. You can find it starting on page 21 of the recent council meeting agenda. You can find the current zoning pertaining to Transit-Oriented Development here (starting on page 230).
morethanthecurve.com
Philadelphia Inquirer published a column about Conshohocken’s redevelopment and SORA West
The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column by Joseph DiStefano over the weekend titled “This new $400 million plaza helps turn Conshohocken into a headquarters town.” The column is fairly extensive and focuses on the impact of the recently opened SORA West development (the hotel, restaurants, and the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen).
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 37 West 7th Street, #2 | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 37 West 6th Street, #2 in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this freshly and beautifully renovated bi-level apartment in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! Move upstairs from the rear and walk into your brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, quartz countertops, plenty of white shaker cabinetry, and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout. Past the bright living room is a nicely sized bedroom with a built-in closet. The unit also includes a discreet stacked washer/dryer in the living room closet. Completing the main floor is a newly remodeled full bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower with custom tile surrounds, a white vanity, and a beautiful exposed brick wall. On the second floor, a second bedroom boasts a large closet! The home has ductless air conditioning and heating units. Located close to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and has easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
After nearly two months, a drought watch has been lifted for much of the Philadelphia area
In late August, after a fairly dry summer, a drought watch went into effect for 36 Pennsylvania counties including Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. State drought coordinator Susan Weaver called the drought watch an effort to get people to start paying attention to how they use water. “That way...
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia is one of the ‘Rattiest’ cities in the U.S
Hey Philly, you’re getting called out. Apparently, Philadelphia, PA is one of the rattiest cities in the United States. Normally, it’s so exciting to see Philly on one of these local lists, but this was one we could’ve passed on. Orkin Pest Control did a study, according...
phillyyimby.com
Renderings Revealed for Venice Island at 4436-44 Main Street in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia
A recent Civic Design Review submission has revealed new renderings for Venice Island, a multi-building mixed-use development proposed at 4436-44 Main Street on the Schuylkill River waterfront in Manayunk, Northwest Philadelphia. The complex will straddle both sides of the Manayunk Canal, with buildings on Venice Island and on the mainland connected via a skywalk. Designed by JKRP Architects, the complex will span 144,082 square feet, which will include 1,000 square feet of retail space and 213 apartments. The development will also include 106 covered parking spaces and storage for 151 bicycles.
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia considers adding more 'phone-free' classrooms
The School District of Philadelphia is deciding whether to lock up more phones in classrooms across the city. It wouldn't be as simple as shutting confiscated cells in a drawer. The district is considering investing in locking phone pouches, which teachers would distribute at the start of class and return at the end, holding the "key" — in this case, an unlocking magnet — the entire time.
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner 'disappointed' in potential impeachment, says its for 'political points'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the push to impeach him is only being done for 'political points' and said that he's 'utterly disappointed' in the Select Committee's approach.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington woman charged with trying to rob several TD Bank branches
An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars. LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning. The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there,...
