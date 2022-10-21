ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Coastal Observer

Voters get an early start in balloting

The general election may not be until Nov. 8, but voting starts on Monday. Registered voters can cast a ballot at three voting centers – including the Litchfield Exchange – or the elections office in Georgetown. “We need to make sure that people have no excuse for not...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

African-American walking tour in Lake City visits historic sites

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history. The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room. The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore. “Black history has […]
LAKE CITY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC

Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway council shuts down rezoning request after neighbors speak out

Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change. Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
CHARLESTON, SC
viatravelers.com

14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
CHARLESTON, SC

