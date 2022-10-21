Read full article on original website
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
Coastal Observer
Voters get an early start in balloting
The general election may not be until Nov. 8, but voting starts on Monday. Registered voters can cast a ballot at three voting centers – including the Litchfield Exchange – or the elections office in Georgetown. “We need to make sure that people have no excuse for not...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
gsabizwire.com
The Master Plan for a Black River Park Network wins ASLA Award of Excellence for Analysis and Planning
The Black River Water Trail & Park Network Master Plan was recognized by the South Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects with an Award of Excellence, one of the association’s highest awards that recognizes exemplary projects that reach beyond the project’s purpose. The Purpose. The...
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
abcnews4.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
live5news.com
Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
African-American walking tour in Lake City visits historic sites
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history. The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room. The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore. “Black history has […]
charlestondaily.net
SC Ports developing near-dock rail at the Port of Charleston with $550M in funding
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 17, 2022 — With great support from South Carolina elected leaders, South Carolina Ports will soon have near-dock rail and an inner-harbor barge operation to ensure fluidity and capacity for the Southeast supply chain. SC Ports officials and elected officials gathered today in North...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
Family of child abducted 50+ years ago hands out flyers in South Carolina
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
myhorrynews.com
Conway council shuts down rezoning request after neighbors speak out
Conway City Council voted down a rezoning request on Church Street after a group of neighbors voiced their opinions against the zoning change. Owners of a half-acre lot located at 1301 Church St. in Conway wished to rezone the property from residential to highway commercial in order to sell it. But now they will have to wait a year if they wish to apply again for the rezoning since council voted against the request during Monday’s meeting.
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
