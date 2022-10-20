Read full article on original website
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Matt’s brother Eric Luecking said this fundraiser fits Matt’s personality.
Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.
Update: Missing Lawrenceville man found
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: According to Illinois State Police, the missing person alert for Floyd Wheeler has now been canceled due to the man being located by police. Original: Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler...
Controversial proposed ordinance discussed in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dozens of community members filled Harlan Hall in Marshall to voice their concerns about a potential ordinance in the city. Marshall City Council hosted a public hearing on Monday to give community members the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed plan to extend its zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside city limits.
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
PUTNAM CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Sergeant Matt Ames, Indiana State Police are responding to a personal injury accident on Interstate 70. It is at the 48-mile marker eastbound. Interstate 70 is temporarily shutdown. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route while emergency crews clean up.
