Why Brandon Marsh's hair always looks greasy during Phillies games: 'It’s called having some f—ing edge'

The Yankees can’t possibly give Aaron Judge another reason to walk away, can they?. They already gave him one, this spring, when they held firm on their final offer and didn’t meet Judge’s ask on a contract extension. Now, it’s going to cost them, in one of two ways. First, if they do re-sign him, it’s going to cost a lot more than it would have this spring, before, y’know, he hit 62 home runs and was the club’s lone source of offense — and, oh yeah, played center field and batted leadoff because nobody else could — for most of the second half of the season.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO