Read full article on original website
Related
Take a look at Leslie Jordan's best moments of dancing, singing and storytelling
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well for roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, died Monday at age 67. While his acting career spanned more than 30 years, Jordan began reaching new audiences during...
Here's How The Emotional Final Scene In The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale Was Filmed
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.
'House of the Dragon' episode 10: Dance, dragons, dance
Well, finally. The ruinous civil war called the Dance of the Dragons is here at last, and if this episode is any indication, it's gonna be one bloody mosh pit. Lord Beesbury's was technically the first blood spilled in the war last week, but poor Luke represents its first front-line casualty. They didn't just kill this messenger, they chewed him all the way up. (You know how you never see Cookie Monster actually eating the cookie, he just sort of reduces it to flying crumbs? Sort of that, but with gobbets of flesh.)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0