WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
WWMT
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
WWMT
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
WWMT
Attorney General Nessel details new settlement for Michigan veterans, families
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan veterans and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service may qualify for a settlement. Veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1953 and Dec. 1987 could qualify for disability benefits, healthcare or compensation under the PACT Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams in a video Monday.
WWMT
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
WWMT
Governor Whitmer responds to Ethan Crumbley guilty plea
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday after Ethan Crumbley plead guilty to all 24 charges against him for the Oxford High School shooting. She began by saying her thoughts are with the families, students, teachers and staff at Oxford High School, and hoped Monday's outcome offered them peace, according to the Office of the Governor.
WWMT
Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter
OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
WWMT
Local groups make final push on Proposal 3 vote
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With election day just over two weeks away, political groups are making their final push to persuade voters. In Arcadia Park on Sunday, members of local churches gathered to worship and encourage those around them to vote "no" to Proposal 3. It's a proposal that would legalize abortions in the state of Michigan.
WWMT
Governor previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in the state. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for patients and providers if any...
