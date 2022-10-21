ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Duval County early voting kicks off today, what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We’re nearly two weeks away from Election Day in the Florida midterm election, but voters in Duval can cast their ballot early starting Monday. “It’s a logistics nightmare,” said SOE Mike Hogan. “It’s been a crazy year. And then you add the two special elections. My folks — this will be our fourth election in less than a year countywide.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Rallies held in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A number of rallies were held Friday in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Oct. 24. With only 18 days until election day — many voters will be out casting their ballot early. Already, more than 29,000 people have cast votes by mail. That’s only about four percent of the registered voters — but by the time this election is over — it’s predicted to go 62.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Signal Capital launching Imeson Commerce Center

North Signal Capital LLC is joining the Jacksonville warehouse wave with construction of the Imeson Commerce Center in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 20 for Evans General Contractors LLC of Alpharetta, Georgia, to build a 422,136-square-foot shell warehouse on about 45 acres at 1000 Imeson Park Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy