FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Black voter turnout in Duval county ahead of general elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax gets real about Black voter turnout as the general election gets closer. A national tour called the “Arc of voter justice” is pushing to get 10 million Black voters to the polls. To do so, the tour has visited 14 states and 25 cities.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond on 3 key issues ahead of early voting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday for the November midterm elections and the two remaining candidates vying to be the next Jacksonville sheriff are making their last efforts to try to sway voters their way. Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters debated at a forum Friday afternoon...
Duval County early voting kicks off today, what you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We’re nearly two weeks away from Election Day in the Florida midterm election, but voters in Duval can cast their ballot early starting Monday. “It’s a logistics nightmare,” said SOE Mike Hogan. “It’s been a crazy year. And then you add the two special elections. My folks — this will be our fourth election in less than a year countywide.”
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
News4Jax.com
Rallies held in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A number of rallies were held Friday in Jacksonville ahead of early voting on Oct. 24. With only 18 days until election day — many voters will be out casting their ballot early. Already, more than 29,000 people have cast votes by mail. That’s only about four percent of the registered voters — but by the time this election is over — it’s predicted to go 62.
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinance
The Town of Orange Park’s planning and zoning board has voted to keep the current residential parking ordinance in place without changes. The vote was unanimous and is only a recommendation.
First Coast News
Teaching about gender identity could cost Florida teachers their jobs under new guidelines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers across Florida will need to stick to some strict new rules if they want to stay in the classroom. The State Board of Education recently voted to align its policies with the recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay' law.
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Jacksonville Daily Record
North Signal Capital launching Imeson Commerce Center
North Signal Capital LLC is joining the Jacksonville warehouse wave with construction of the Imeson Commerce Center in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 20 for Evans General Contractors LLC of Alpharetta, Georgia, to build a 422,136-square-foot shell warehouse on about 45 acres at 1000 Imeson Park Blvd.
News4Jax.com
Volunteers keep assembly line on track, build 10K care packages for service members
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 volunteers from CSX and around the city teamed up Saturday with Operation Gratitude to provide care packages to deployed troops. They spent the morning at 121 Financial Ballpark, where the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play, and created a one-of-a-kind assembly line. The 10,000 care...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
Welcome home sailors: USS Wichita crew returns 7 months at sea
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week was a special homecoming for the women and men in the Navy and aboard the USS Wichita. They returned home after months away from their family and friends. Action News Jax reports from Naval Station Mayport on the emotional homecoming. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
