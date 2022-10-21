Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
comicon.com
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
32 "House Of The Dragon" Tweets Only Team Black Will Find Hilarious
"I support Rhaenyra's rights and also all of her wrongs."
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
comicon.com
Back To School With ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #1 Preview
Freshman year is almost over! From day one, people have been wondering—who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down? The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here, and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger, And Yep, He Was Really Hot
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery’ (One-Shot)
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery (One-Shot), dropping Wednesday from writers Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, and Casey Gilly, artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, and Liana Kangas, colorists Matt Herms and Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive...
comicon.com
Preview: Floor De Goede’s ‘Dancing On The Volcano’ OGN
Oni Press has revealed a preview of Dancing on the Volcano, dropping this week from Floor de Goede. ‘When cartoonist Flo travels the globe for the first time without his boyfriend, Bas, he is too preoccupied with feeling homesick to really see any of the beauty around him. Even after many years together, do you still need distance between you in order to miss each other–or can you occupy the same space and still feel disconnected?
comicon.com
Mindgames: Previewing ‘Venom’ #12
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, Ceci de la Cruz. “VENOMWORLD” Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!
comicon.com
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
comicon.com
A Decade After Humans Left Pandora: Previewing ‘Avatar– The High Ground’
‘It has been over a decade since the humans were forced to leave Pandora–but now they’re returning–with an armada of heavily armed starships! After years of peace, Jake Sully has settled down with Neytiri and raised a family, so for him, the stakes are even higher than when he first went to war against the corporate might of the RDA.’
comicon.com
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
comicon.com
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Releases Seven Minute Gameplay Trailer Set In Alabasta
Bandai-Namco’s One Piece Odyssey sees One Piece to join the list of shonen anime with their own J-RPG, alongside series like Dragon Ball Z and Fairy Tail. While the quality of these games have varied, One Piece Odyssey certainly looks decent so far. Though Odyssey has its own original...
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Welcome Shift In Storytelling In `The Roadie’ #2
After a bit of a slow start in the premiere issue, the action picks up considerably in this installment. Strong, witty writing and great artwork will make readers want to hit The Roadie. Overall. 8.5/10. Shelby Petroski is having a bad day. She was nearly fired for performing profane, sacrilegious...
comicon.com
Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
The long-standing rumors were true. Superman lives again. A few days out from the premiere of Black Adam, Justice League star Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to confirm that, yes, he will return as Superman in a forthcoming Warner Bros. Pictures project. “I wanted to make it official,”...
comicon.com
Is Ned Losing It In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #12 Preview?
GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey’s new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!
comicon.com
Tate Brombal Returns To ‘House Of Slaughter’ With New Artist Antonio Fuso
BOOM! Studios has announced the launch of a brand new story within the bestselling horror anthology series, House Of Slaughter #1, dropping in January 2023. Writer Tate Brombal returns with new illustrator Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘No longer the monster hunter he once was and...
comicon.com
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’ – Not Even Legend
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The reader surmises that the stories in this collection might not be presented in the order in which they were written. While the first story was published in 1988, the second one jumps to the present as it refers to the pandemic lockdowns. At sixteen pages long, “Not Even Legend” is the shortest story in the book and whereas the first story was written in a baroque and serious metier, this second entry is written in Moore’s gently bemused and observational style.
