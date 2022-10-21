SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce “M05CH1N0 Jeans,” a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDBackstage at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023 This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The...

