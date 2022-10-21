Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Moschino to Introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans Line
SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce “M05CH1N0 Jeans,” a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDBackstage at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023 This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The...
