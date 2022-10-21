Read full article on original website
Is Idaho The Best State For “Freedom”?
In a country that prides itself on being the "land of the free", just where exactly does Idaho land on the "freedom" scale? While freedom can encompass a variety of things, the folks over at FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a formula to determine just how "free" a state in the good ol' US of A actually is.
How To Get Paid To Talk About Movies in Boise
If you're in the market for a job and love movies, there is a spot here in Boise that might be just what you're looking for. According to Indeed.com, Regal Edwards Boise IMAX Theater is hiring for the position of "movie researcher" and is paying up to $18 an hour for the part-time job.
8 Fun Things You Can Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall
Fall is finally here in Idaho! For now... as Fall tends to be a fairly short season around here. Winter is right around the corner which means the days of us being able to take our dogs out for a nice long walk without our nostrils freezing together are coming to a close.
Go Back in History at Idaho’s Famous “Map Rock” in Nampa
My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner
Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
The Boise Man in the Neon Roller Skates on Cole [true short story]
Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Internet Roasts Miss Idaho ‘Costume Contest’ Following Pageant
The internet can be a rough place at times. Sure, it grants us with plenty of laughs, funny cat videos, memes and information. When it comes to social media in particular, however, it's almost like the internet can't get out of its own way. Once someone is behind a keyboard and an anonymous username, there's no stopping them.
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
Top 5 Greatest Places for Incredible Brownies in Boise
If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? You’re in luck, because we’ve included a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
Inside this Idaho Billionaire’s Efforts To Save Lives in Florida
We are continuing to learn more and more about the efforts of Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. The actions of Melaleuca's big boss should not go unnoticed. It's the work of private companies and churches that provide relief to victims well before government agencies arrive on the scene.
(The Best) Bad Reviews of Idaho Haunted Houses
It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?
Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Buy Your Powerball Ticket at One of Idaho’s Luckiest Lottery Locations
Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Powerball drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. If you went to bed on Saturday night with dreams of waking up a millionaire, you were probably really disappointed when you checked your ticket on Sunday morning and discovered that you did NOT win the $580 million drawing.
What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?
Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
