Sensory-based director Claire Denis has created a film that produces a humid heat palpable through the screen. Full of passion and peril, Denis’s film “Stars at Noon” presents a romantic thriller that requires a particular taste, as it tends to focus on nuance over narrative. The film, shot in Panama and set in Nicaragua, is adapted from the late Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel of the same name, and takes the source material and shapes it for a modern audience.

1 DAY AGO