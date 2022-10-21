ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Square News

NYU Buenos Aires brings Latine students closer to their heritage

As the only study abroad site in Latin America, NYU Buenos Aires is a place for many Latine students to connect to their roots, learn more about their history and embrace their heritage, even if they aren’t from Argentina. “I wanted to dive into something closer to my culture...
Washington Square News

Dog costume contest sees ruff competition

At 17 years old, Gizzard, a tiny cream-colored chihuahua, drew a crowd with his flowing brown wig and stigmata at the annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. With his tongue perpetually sticking out and dressed in full Jesus regalia — including a cross and crown of thorns — Gizzard, last year’s fourth-place champion, looked comical as his owner Chris Kerr carried him throughout the park.
