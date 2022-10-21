ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Is Idaho The Best State For “Freedom”?

In a country that prides itself on being the "land of the free", just where exactly does Idaho land on the "freedom" scale? While freedom can encompass a variety of things, the folks over at FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a formula to determine just how "free" a state in the good ol' US of A actually is.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?

Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
IDAHO STATE
Go Back in History at Idaho’s Famous “Map Rock” in Nampa

My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner

Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
IDAHO STATE
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing

Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
IDAHO STATE
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho

School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game

Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
IDAHO STATE
(The Best) Bad Reviews of Idaho Haunted Houses

It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Humane Society Plans Halloween Party For Pets, Humans Alike

Few people love their pets more than Idahoans--with all of the pet-friendly businesses and outdoor activities around us, it's easy for a pet lover to LOVE being in Idaho. The good folks at the Idaho Humane society know this, too. That's why they've planned a full blown, pet-friendly halloween party called "Paws and Pumpkins" where there will be a lot going on for pets AND their owners!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho’s Melaleuca Sends Relief Supplies to Florida

We finally have an update on our story concerning Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot's work to help the folks in Florida recover from the latest devastating hurricane. You can read our exclusive story detailing the supply plane that provided support for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Frank VanderSloot Through The...
IDAHO STATE
Internet Roasts Miss Idaho ‘Costume Contest’ Following Pageant

The internet can be a rough place at times. Sure, it grants us with plenty of laughs, funny cat videos, memes and information. When it comes to social media in particular, however, it's almost like the internet can't get out of its own way. Once someone is behind a keyboard and an anonymous username, there's no stopping them.
IDAHO STATE
