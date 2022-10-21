Read full article on original website
Is Idaho The Best State For “Freedom”?
In a country that prides itself on being the "land of the free", just where exactly does Idaho land on the "freedom" scale? While freedom can encompass a variety of things, the folks over at FreedomInThe50States.org actually came up with a formula to determine just how "free" a state in the good ol' US of A actually is.
Idaho Students’ Exam Scores Lowest In A Decade…But Why?
Sure, Idaho gets made fun of a lot for producing a lot of potatoes. If you've lived here more than a few weeks, you'll get used to it. That comes with the territory. However, we haven't heard the punchline about Idaho's youth not performing in the classroom. Unfortunately, that punchline is becoming a reality for the Gem State.
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
Inside this Idaho Billionaire’s Efforts To Save Lives in Florida
We are continuing to learn more and more about the efforts of Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. The actions of Melaleuca's big boss should not go unnoticed. It's the work of private companies and churches that provide relief to victims well before government agencies arrive on the scene.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
8 Fun Things You Can Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall
Fall is finally here in Idaho! For now... as Fall tends to be a fairly short season around here. Winter is right around the corner which means the days of us being able to take our dogs out for a nice long walk without our nostrils freezing together are coming to a close.
Is Banning Drag Performances In Idaho Against The 1st Amendment?
Sometimes, boys dress like girls and put on a show. A show that a lot of people enjoy, be it members of our LGBTQ+ community, allies, or just folks who enjoy some fun entertainment. Were you about to guess that some people are irate about it and are doing everything...
Go Back in History at Idaho’s Famous “Map Rock” in Nampa
My mom and sister both study archeology and participate in various digs and explorations around the west coast. There are so many fascinating discoveries still being made constantly and while history was not my strong suit in school, I find much of it fascinating. Some incredible prehistoric writings, drawings and...
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Celebs LOVE Idaho So Much It’s Nicknamed “New North Hollywood”
While the Idaho move in rate is slowing a bit more now than the crazy Idaho rush that took place over the last few years. Blue- and White-collar workers are not the only ones that find Idaho appealing. Celebrities are also making their way to the gem state. In recent years Idaho has been nicknamed the "New North Hollywood."
Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner
Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
These Super Weird Food Laws Have Us Laughing
Oh yes strange laws that somehow stick around because they maybe have been forgotten or they somehow snuck in there unnoticed. These are always giggle worthy or at least worthy of a good, huh? What? That cant be right, can it?. These food laws from Idaho and surrounding states will...
Ranking the Top 5 Colleges in the State of Idaho
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game
Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
(The Best) Bad Reviews of Idaho Haunted Houses
It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
Idaho Humane Society Plans Halloween Party For Pets, Humans Alike
Few people love their pets more than Idahoans--with all of the pet-friendly businesses and outdoor activities around us, it's easy for a pet lover to LOVE being in Idaho. The good folks at the Idaho Humane society know this, too. That's why they've planned a full blown, pet-friendly halloween party called "Paws and Pumpkins" where there will be a lot going on for pets AND their owners!
Idaho’s Melaleuca Sends Relief Supplies to Florida
We finally have an update on our story concerning Idaho's richest man Frank VanderSloot's work to help the folks in Florida recover from the latest devastating hurricane. You can read our exclusive story detailing the supply plane that provided support for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Frank VanderSloot Through The...
Internet Roasts Miss Idaho ‘Costume Contest’ Following Pageant
The internet can be a rough place at times. Sure, it grants us with plenty of laughs, funny cat videos, memes and information. When it comes to social media in particular, however, it's almost like the internet can't get out of its own way. Once someone is behind a keyboard and an anonymous username, there's no stopping them.
