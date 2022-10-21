ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Washington Square News

Staff Rants: Midterms and midterms

It’s really unoriginal of NYU to hold midterm exams during the midterm elections. As an academic institution that discourages plagiarism, it shouldn’t steal ideas like that. On what qualifies as a season:. My midterm season is not really a season, or a week, but a day. The day...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Square News

Keeping Iranian culture alive at NYU amid protests

Iran, a country in the Middle East with a rich history and vibrant culture, is defined by its welcoming people and love of the arts. We were raised through the poetry of Hafez and Ferdowsi and fed by our grandmothers’ delicious Persian cooking. I am a young Iranian-American woman with a deep appreciation for my culture and the strong women who came before me, the lion women — or the sheer-zanan as my mother always says.
Washington Square News

NYU Buenos Aires brings Latine students closer to their heritage

As the only study abroad site in Latin America, NYU Buenos Aires is a place for many Latine students to connect to their roots, learn more about their history and embrace their heritage, even if they aren’t from Argentina. “I wanted to dive into something closer to my culture...
MICHIGAN STATE

