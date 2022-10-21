Read full article on original website
Staff Rants: Midterms and midterms
It’s really unoriginal of NYU to hold midterm exams during the midterm elections. As an academic institution that discourages plagiarism, it shouldn’t steal ideas like that. On what qualifies as a season:. My midterm season is not really a season, or a week, but a day. The day...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
Keeping Iranian culture alive at NYU amid protests
Iran, a country in the Middle East with a rich history and vibrant culture, is defined by its welcoming people and love of the arts. We were raised through the poetry of Hafez and Ferdowsi and fed by our grandmothers’ delicious Persian cooking. I am a young Iranian-American woman with a deep appreciation for my culture and the strong women who came before me, the lion women — or the sheer-zanan as my mother always says.
NYU Buenos Aires brings Latine students closer to their heritage
As the only study abroad site in Latin America, NYU Buenos Aires is a place for many Latine students to connect to their roots, learn more about their history and embrace their heritage, even if they aren’t from Argentina. “I wanted to dive into something closer to my culture...
