FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Square News
Adjuncts authorize strike
Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Class of 2026, there’s nothing wrong with slacking off
Dear fellow first-years, let’s be honest. If you’re a student here, it’s because you didn’t slack off in high school — you were one of those child prodigies who cured cancer on a Saturday or wrote a Pulitzer-winning personal essay or took a ton of Advanced Placement courses and led all 50 of your school clubs. Or maybe you did slack off. Either way, we all had to fill out an application to get here, which meant breaking down those four years of our lives into a document that didn’t even get four minutes of attention.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Bring the old Bobst 8th floor back
Serotonin is actually quite nice, you know? You don’t need to be a neuroscience or psychology major to realize why our bodies need serotonin. It’s our happy hormone. My serotonin source is nature. And the eighth floor reading room of Bobst Library used to be my perfect fix.
Washington Square News
Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business
Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
Washington Square News
NYU Swimming & Diving kicks off with a splash
In their first meet of the season, the No. 8 women’s and No. 9 men’s NYU Swimming & Diving teams emerged victorious versus unranked Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The women’s team win extended its undefeated streak against Rowan University to seven meets,...
Washington Square News
Latest subway safety plan puts more police in stations
More police officers are coming to New York City subway stations after Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to add 1,200 overtime shifts across over 300 stations for transit patrol on Saturday, Oct. 22. Along with the increased police presence, the “Cops, Cameras, and Care” plan...
Washington Square News
NYU women’s volleyball dominates during senior weekend
No. 6 NYU women’s volleyball continued its dominant season this past weekend, winning all but one set across its games against Stockton University, Stevens Institute of Technology and Kean University. The highlight of the weekend was the team’s senior day against the Stockton Ospreys on Friday, Oct. 21, in...
Washington Square News
NYU men’s soccer secures 7th win in dominant fashion
The Violets took an early lead and didn’t look back against Wilkes University on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their record on the season is now 7-4-2. It took just under eight minutes for junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu to score, reaching his seventh goal of the year. Sophomore forward Joe Leslie then fired another shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Alex Rovirosa-Illa. The Violets took a 2-0 lead into the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle.
Washington Square News
Past is the new present: New York City’s vast vintage world
While combing through the resplendent clothing assemblage at the Manhattan Vintage Show on Oct. 15, I came across a Russian bekesha coat from the 1930s. As I traced the beautifully stitched embroidery, I found an old note tucked in the sleeve — a letter from the previous owner explaining that their great-grandmother wore this coat when she immigrated to New York from Russia. Amy Abrams and Ronen Gilmer, co-founders of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, aim to cultivate an unmatched experience in these shows.
Washington Square News
What to do this week: Halloween 3D printing and Bryant Park ice skating
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.
