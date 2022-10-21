Read full article on original website
NYU Buenos Aires brings Latine students closer to their heritage
As the only study abroad site in Latin America, NYU Buenos Aires is a place for many Latine students to connect to their roots, learn more about their history and embrace their heritage, even if they aren’t from Argentina. “I wanted to dive into something closer to my culture...
Adjuncts authorize strike
Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
Opinion: Class of 2026, there’s nothing wrong with slacking off
Dear fellow first-years, let’s be honest. If you’re a student here, it’s because you didn’t slack off in high school — you were one of those child prodigies who cured cancer on a Saturday or wrote a Pulitzer-winning personal essay or took a ton of Advanced Placement courses and led all 50 of your school clubs. Or maybe you did slack off. Either way, we all had to fill out an application to get here, which meant breaking down those four years of our lives into a document that didn’t even get four minutes of attention.
Keeping Iranian culture alive at NYU amid protests
Iran, a country in the Middle East with a rich history and vibrant culture, is defined by its welcoming people and love of the arts. We were raised through the poetry of Hafez and Ferdowsi and fed by our grandmothers’ delicious Persian cooking. I am a young Iranian-American woman with a deep appreciation for my culture and the strong women who came before me, the lion women — or the sheer-zanan as my mother always says.
Despite minor inflation relief, students still struggle paying for groceries
Jurnie Auguste, a CAS sophomore, doesn’t eat as much at school compared to when she visits home. Since inflation has increased the already-high cost of living in New York City, Auguste, like many other students, must stretch her budget — sometimes skipping meals to make the most of the money she allotts to groceries .
