Washington Square News
Adjuncts authorize strike
Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
Washington Square News
Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business
Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Bring the old Bobst 8th floor back
Serotonin is actually quite nice, you know? You don’t need to be a neuroscience or psychology major to realize why our bodies need serotonin. It’s our happy hormone. My serotonin source is nature. And the eighth floor reading room of Bobst Library used to be my perfect fix.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Class of 2026, there’s nothing wrong with slacking off
Dear fellow first-years, let’s be honest. If you’re a student here, it’s because you didn’t slack off in high school — you were one of those child prodigies who cured cancer on a Saturday or wrote a Pulitzer-winning personal essay or took a ton of Advanced Placement courses and led all 50 of your school clubs. Or maybe you did slack off. Either way, we all had to fill out an application to get here, which meant breaking down those four years of our lives into a document that didn’t even get four minutes of attention.
Washington Square News
NYU greets Little Amal
Little Amal, a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, walked around New York City. With her new friend, Little Amal walked through the streets of the East Village to Washington Square Park looking for shelter. This event was an installation created by NYU and the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. Little Amal Walks...
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
Washington Square News
The future of…
Arthur Caplan is a sophomore at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, majoring in recorded music. He founded his own business, Arthur Caplan Beats, to produce and sell music, and is currently a content producer at BandLab Technologies. He’s also a singer-songwriter with roughly 150,000 streams on Spotify alone, including collaborations with up-and-coming artists like Noah in the Open.
Washington Square News
Despite minor inflation relief, students still struggle paying for groceries
Jurnie Auguste, a CAS sophomore, doesn’t eat as much at school compared to when she visits home. Since inflation has increased the already-high cost of living in New York City, Auguste, like many other students, must stretch her budget — sometimes skipping meals to make the most of the money she allotts to groceries .
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
'That's not perception. That's reality': Wallace presses NYC mayor on rise in crime
During an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, New York City mayor Eric Adams responds to statistics about rising crime in subways.
Extremely low booster rates suggest NYC area has no COVID cares left to give
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Only 7-8% of the eligible population have gotten the new bivalent boosters, one of many signs that New Yorkers might be downplaying a disease that's still killing hundreds each month. [ more › ]
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
WNYT
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
It’s still the economy, stupid. And crime (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – If they didn’t know it before, Democrats by now must realize that inflation and crime are the two biggest issues as Americans prepare to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Both are losing cards for the Dems. The party had hoped that...
Will the labor movement show up at the polls in this election?
Members of the Hotel Trades Council march in the annual Labor Day parade on Sept. 10, 2022. On Sunday’s “The People’s Guide to Power,” a conversation about the power of unions in the workplace — and the ballot box [ more › ]
