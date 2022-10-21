ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Square News

Adjuncts authorize strike

Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business

Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU greets Little Amal

Little Amal, a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, walked around New York City. With her new friend, Little Amal walked through the streets of the East Village to Washington Square Park looking for shelter. This event was an installation created by NYU and the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. Little Amal Walks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

The future of…

Arthur Caplan is a sophomore at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, majoring in recorded music. He founded his own business, Arthur Caplan Beats, to produce and sell music, and is currently a content producer at BandLab Technologies. He’s also a singer-songwriter with roughly 150,000 streams on Spotify alone, including collaborations with up-and-coming artists like Noah in the Open.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU Swimming & Diving kicks off with a splash

In their first meet of the season, the No. 8 women’s and No. 9 men’s NYU Swimming & Diving teams emerged victorious versus unranked Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The women’s team win extended its undefeated streak against Rowan University to seven meets,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

NYU men’s soccer secures 7th win in dominant fashion

The Violets took an early lead and didn’t look back against Wilkes University on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their record on the season is now 7-4-2. It took just under eight minutes for junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu to score, reaching his seventh goal of the year. Sophomore forward Joe Leslie then fired another shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Alex Rovirosa-Illa. The Violets took a 2-0 lead into the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle.
