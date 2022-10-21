Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Square News
Adjuncts authorize strike
Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
Washington Square News
Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business
Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
Washington Square News
NYU greets Little Amal
Little Amal, a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, walked around New York City. With her new friend, Little Amal walked through the streets of the East Village to Washington Square Park looking for shelter. This event was an installation created by NYU and the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. Little Amal Walks...
Washington Square News
The future of…
Arthur Caplan is a sophomore at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, majoring in recorded music. He founded his own business, Arthur Caplan Beats, to produce and sell music, and is currently a content producer at BandLab Technologies. He’s also a singer-songwriter with roughly 150,000 streams on Spotify alone, including collaborations with up-and-coming artists like Noah in the Open.
Washington Square News
NYU Swimming & Diving kicks off with a splash
In their first meet of the season, the No. 8 women’s and No. 9 men’s NYU Swimming & Diving teams emerged victorious versus unranked Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The women’s team win extended its undefeated streak against Rowan University to seven meets,...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through February.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Washington Square News
NYU men’s soccer secures 7th win in dominant fashion
The Violets took an early lead and didn’t look back against Wilkes University on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their record on the season is now 7-4-2. It took just under eight minutes for junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu to score, reaching his seventh goal of the year. Sophomore forward Joe Leslie then fired another shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Alex Rovirosa-Illa. The Violets took a 2-0 lead into the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle.
Extremely low booster rates suggest NYC area has no COVID cares left to give
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Only 7-8% of the eligible population have gotten the new bivalent boosters, one of many signs that New Yorkers might be downplaying a disease that's still killing hundreds each month. [ more › ]
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrants
The city of New York has a long history of being a home for foreign nationals. But recently, its homelessness issue is allegedly being exacerbated by the migrants that were bused to the city from the borders.
Hochul to Add More Cops in New York as Polls Show GOP's Zeldin Could Win
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a tight election against her Republican opponent as crime in New York rises.
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
Comments / 0