—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO