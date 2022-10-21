Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Chef JJ Johnson believes Pepsi’s Dig In Las Vegas residency is a game changer, interview
When Pepsi announced its Dig In Las Vegas residency program, many people took notice. Although the dining options in the vibrant city are many, there is room to add more diversity to the scene. As the first chef to kick off the Pepsi Dig In residency program, Chef JJ Johnson of New York City’s FIELDTRIP is embracing this opportunity. More importantly, it could be the spark to push forward a dining evolution.
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced. When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
lasvegasmagazine.com
Relax and recharge right in your own Las Vegas hotel room with Lapis & Oak Spa and Salt Lounge
Bring the massage right to your hotel room with Lapis & Oak Spa and Salt Lounge. A licensed massage therapist will arrive with a Vibra-therm table and provide custom massage, including everything from aromatherapy to percussion therapy. 702.848.2424, lapisandoak.com.
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
Las Vegas’ When We Were Young 2022: Line-up, set times, parking, bag policy, more
Saturday marks the first ever When We Were Young Festival. 8 News Now has compiled a list of everything you'll need to know before you go.
L.A. to Vegas: The First Sin City Nightlife Venue to Celebrate 25 Years
LAMag’s semimonthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan soon The post L.A. to Vegas: The First Sin City Nightlife Venue to Celebrate 25 Years appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Back from the Dead With New Funding
Former National Basketball Association player Jackie Robinson unveiled his plans to build a 23,000-seat arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip nine years ago with hopes to bring an NBA team to Sin City. Robinson's project on 27 acres between the Sahara Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
Viewers share digital images as Las Vegas valley finds itself twisting in the wind
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks. Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending downward
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rent.com shows prices dropping nationally, but not so much for our Las Vegas market. The Nevada State Apartment Association report says that Las Vegas apartment rents are starting to decline but that’s comparing quarters. The NVSAA says the asking rent during the third quarter averaged $1,451 per month. That’s down from $1,480 during the second quarter, but up from $1,403 last year.
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
Two dozen Las Vegas police officers receive medals of honor for bravery in the line of duty. The annual Best of the Badge gala honors police officers that went above and beyond in the line of duty in Las Vegas. Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending...
‘Fast & Furious’ comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
If you love cars and love racing, you can watch "Fast & Furious" come to life at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Man wanted for Las Vegas, Arizona murders found dead in remote desert
A man wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders was found dead on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
