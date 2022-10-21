ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Chef JJ Johnson believes Pepsi’s Dig In Las Vegas residency is a game changer, interview

When Pepsi announced its Dig In Las Vegas residency program, many people took notice. Although the dining options in the vibrant city are many, there is room to add more diversity to the scene. As the first chef to kick off the Pepsi Dig In residency program, Chef JJ Johnson of New York City’s FIELDTRIP is embracing this opportunity. More importantly, it could be the spark to push forward a dining evolution.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced. When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending downward

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rent.com shows prices dropping nationally, but not so much for our Las Vegas market. The Nevada State Apartment Association report says that Las Vegas apartment rents are starting to decline but that’s comparing quarters. The NVSAA says the asking rent during the third quarter averaged $1,451 per month. That’s down from $1,480 during the second quarter, but up from $1,403 last year.
