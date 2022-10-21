MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our day has been quiet so far, but we are preparing for a round of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. For the first time in awhile we have rain in the forecast, but for some the impacts could be great than just a few showers; as a line of activity enters west Alabama, the potential for a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Severe weather won’t be widespread... there will actually be a few towns that don’t even see rain!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO