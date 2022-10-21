Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
WSFA
We’re heading into our fall severe weather season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Halloween is just around the corner. November will be here before we know it. That means holiday season is upon us, yes, but it also means Alabama’s second severe weather season is arriving. March, April and May are the primary months for severe weather, including...
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
WSFA
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Alabama only state to show 4th grade math, reading improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is out of last place when it comes to mathematics for fourth and eighth-graders. Education leaders say the state held its own as Alabama’s students improved in math and reading on this year’s National Assessment of Education Progress when a majority of other states did not.
WSFA
Yolanda Adams takes over as executive director of Family Guidance Center of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is taking over at The Family Guidance Center of Alabama. Yolanda Adams succeeds Dr. Walter White who retired last month. Adams proudly displayed the baton passed on to her by White. “He had enough faith in me to say, ‘Hey, you can step...
WSFA
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
WSFA
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
WSFA
Sketch the Sky winner Oct. 25: Jia Barrinuea
Alabama is dry for the rest of the workweek; will weekend wet weather be an issue for outdoor plans?. Alabama is dry for the rest of the workweek; will weekend wet weather be an issue for outdoor plans?
WSFA
Town of Pike Road turns 25 years old
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road is celebrating 25 years as a municipality. Pike Road was incorporated in 1997. At the time, it had one goal: Cultivating a community that reflected the interests and values of its community. Since then, Pike Road has seen everything from annexation to education to innovation.
WSFA
Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The parents of a slain Alabama college student and mayors across the state on Monday urged voters to approve a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. The proposal would add murder, kidnapping, rape,...
WSFA
Sketch the Sky winner Oct. 26: Amos Moses Milam
Alabama is dry for the rest of the workweek; will weekend wet weather be an issue for outdoor plans?. Alabama is dry for the rest of the workweek; will weekend wet weather be an issue for outdoor plans?
WSFA
ACES report shows significant increase in emergency teacher certificates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services report shows that 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year. That’s an increase of 1052% since 2010.
WSFA
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
WSFA
Medical marijuana business applications to be sent out Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for Alabama businesses interested in getting a medical marijuana license are set to go out Monday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) accepted requests for medical cannabis licenses from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17. It received 607 requests. The majority of the requests are from Madison, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties.
WSFA
Quiet and comfortable for the rest of the workweek
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are in the process of drying out today after some showers (but not that many storms) rolled through Alabama late Tuesday... today, behind yesterday’s cold front we are mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Cooler air and lower humidity have both returned to the forecast; highs climbed into the 60s and 70s today, but we will start to warm up a bit by Thursday and Friday.
WSFA
First Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the evening
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our day has been quiet so far, but we are preparing for a round of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. For the first time in awhile we have rain in the forecast, but for some the impacts could be great than just a few showers; as a line of activity enters west Alabama, the potential for a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Severe weather won’t be widespread... there will actually be a few towns that don’t even see rain!
WSFA
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
WSFA
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in what feels like a long time, we have rain to talk about! No one day this week is a washout, but our first round of activity could be here as early as Tuesday... another batch of showers looks to arrive in time for the weekend. So let’s dive into the details so you can plan accordingly!
Comments / 0