Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.

The Cowboys & Aliens actress accessorized with long, dangly shimmering earrings and wore her long, caramel-colored locks down, parted in the middle, and styled into elegant, loose waves. To dazzle up her look for the event even more, Wilde sported a classic black cat-eye eyeliner wing, silver eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, subtle blush, highlighter on her high cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip.

Wilde’s head-turning outfit and outing came just several days before Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis’ alleged former nanny sat down with The Daily Mail for a bombshell interview. She reportedly discussed the ending of the former pair’s relationship (and rumors of Wilde’s infidelity). Wilde has been garnering more attention as of late for her romance with Harry Styles (who starred in the 2022 film she directed, Don’t Worry Darling), and the insider supposedly dished about this, too.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a source who identified herself as the former nanny who took care of Wilde and Sudeikis’ two children (son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5) brought text message screenshots with her to the interview, and described how the relationship of Wilde and Sudeikis, 47, fell apart at the end of 2020. The nanny also added an anecdote that broke the internet immediately about Sudeikis allegedly lying under Wilde’s car in an attempt to stop her from seeing her then-new boyfriend, Styles, 28.

In a joint statement made to Jezebel, Sudeikis and Wilde described the interview with the nanny as the “unfortunate apex” of a “now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues.” They also called the allegations within it “false and scurrilous.”

The nanny apparently noted that Wilde was once preparing a salad for Styles at her and Sudeikis’ Los Angeles house with her “special dressing.” This then upset Sudeikis, the nanny said, since the dressing had some sort of significance to his relationship with Wilde and their children. The tidbit that inspired plenty of tweets and internet memes was this— Sudeikis was allegedly so enraged by Wilde making Styles a salad with this particular dressing that he lay under her car so she could not drive away to go see him.

In their statement this week, Wilde’s and Sudeikis’ representatives said that seeing these accusations from the nanny made public was “incredibly upsetting” for both actors. The anonymous insider also told the Daily Mail that she was abruptly fired with no severance. In the months since, she said she has been unable to claim unemployment because Wilde and Sudeikis maintain that she resigned.

While denying the former nanny’s claims, crazily enough, on October 18th, Wilde seemed to reference her “special dressing” in a rare Instagram story post for her 4.3 million followers. Wilde posted a photo of a page from filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron’s autobiographical novel Heartburn, which contained a specific salad dressing recipe (sending the internet into a frenzy, once again!)

3d ago

Her face looks like it’s made out of spare robot parts.

JDH
3d ago

What ever happened to the “Me Too” movement??? Let’s leave something to the imagination!!!

