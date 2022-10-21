Read full article on original website
Related
Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions
ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
kasu.org
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
actionnews5.com
Before You Vote: What to know about Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot amendment
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Early voting has begun in Arkansas and will end the day before the Nov. 8 election. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program. If...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
Capitol View: New polling shows GOP leads, tightening support for recreational marijuana
Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.
magnoliareporter.com
Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas
Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true. Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know. There were 45 total deaths in...
ualrpublicradio.org
Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed
A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
KHBS
Who is running for US Senate from Arkansas
Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas in the US Senate. Information about the three candidates is below. James is a real estate agent and small business owner. Jones is the Democratic Party's nominee. James Campaign Website | James on Facebook | James on Twitter | James on Instagram. Kalagias'...
Arkansas Insurance Department offers service for Medicare shoppers
Arkansas residents shopping for a new or replacement Medicare supplement plan can use a service provided by the state insurance department to help make the most useful choice.
localmemphis.com
Early voting in Arkansas: What you need to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting will begin on Monday, October 24, and poll workers have been gearing up for what they hope will be a big turnout. But before you head out to vote, you'll want to make sure to have a plan. "Election day and early voting,...
AARP Arkansas hosting ShredFest to provide free document shredding services
Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.
Wildfire danger increases in the Natural State
Wildfire danger is still at a high concern for the state of Arkansas.
localmemphis.com
Issue 3 could solidify religious freedom in the Arkansas constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Constitution states that there can't be a preferred religion and that the government can't keep people from worshiping how they want. Though sometimes, it's not cut-and-dried, such as when a government agency says people can't go to a church because of a virus.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas State Fair sees over 330,000 guests so far as it enters final weekend
Little Rock, Arkansas – As the Arkansas State Fair enters its last weekend, fair officials said that over 330,000 people have visited the grounds throughout the previous eight days. A minimum of 54,978 visitors were present on Friday thanks to the almost ideal weather forecast. “We’ve had a great...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
Comments / 0