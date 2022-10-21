ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Charges against former Arkansas senator dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charges against a former state senator from Conway and former Chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Gilbert Baker were dismissed last week. Baker had been charged with bribery, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In court on October 20, it was decided that they would be dismissing...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
EL DORADO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions

ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Domestic violence continues to plague Southwest Arkansas

Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true. Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know. There were 45 total deaths in...
ualrpublicradio.org

Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed

A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Who is running for US Senate from Arkansas

Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas in the US Senate. Information about the three candidates is below. James is a real estate agent and small business owner. Jones is the Democratic Party's nominee. James Campaign Website | James on Facebook | James on Twitter | James on Instagram. Kalagias'...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Early voting in Arkansas: What you need to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting will begin on Monday, October 24, and poll workers have been gearing up for what they hope will be a big turnout. But before you head out to vote, you'll want to make sure to have a plan. "Election day and early voting,...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

