Results of Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT women’s title took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, a skit aired where Toxic Attraction visited a haunted house where Fyre was waiting for them. They were terrorized by various monsters including Chucky. Fyre ended up attacking both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne until Mandy was by herself. Fyre then went after Mandy with a baseball bat. After some assistance from the monsters and her bat, Fyre put Mandy in a car and drove away.
How much money Kurt Angle wanted to wrestle for AEW
As previously noted, Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down contract offers from AEW. During a Q&A for his podcast, Angle revealed how much money he wanted…. “Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.”
Backstage news regarding Bray Wyatt’s success in WWE since returning to the company
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bray Wyatt is currently being positioned as the top babyface on the WWE Smackdown brand with Drew McIntyre in the second spot. Johnson noted that WWE is “thrilled” with Wyatt’s return so far and he has reportedly been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks.
What is being said about AEW’s backstage morale amidst internet rumors
As previously noted, there was reportedly a physical altercation between members of The Elite and CM Punk after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller addressed internet rumors...
Results of Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild Match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Roxanne brought the skateboard that Cora Jade betrayed her with to start the match. Roxanne put Jade on the skateboard and rolled her to the outside of the ring. Roxanne hit a dive and then pulled out a table from under the ring. Jade used a spray on Roxanne that she found under the ring to get the upper hand.
How a person within Triple H’s “sphere of influence” reportedly feels about CM Punk
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming back to WWE if there is a buyout of his AEW contract…. “As I...
AEW wrestler calls out report regarding extras close to Thunder Rosa not being booked
In this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following in regards to AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa: “I’m not sure what the story is but it was noted to me that a lot of the extras who were close to Thunder Rosa, like KiLynn King (who seemed she was about to be elevated), Madi Wrenkowski and Jazmin Allure haven’t been booked of late.”
“Road Dogg” Brian James praised for having “the ability to see the complete canvas”
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on “Road Dogg” Brian James’ backstage work in WWE…. “I think Brian was the most talented member of DX from a creative perspective, but if you go back and watch different matches, I don’t think Brian gets enough credit for his in-ring skills.”
Results of Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Kemp had a chair with Julius’ name on it. Julis threw pumpkins at Kemp and then hit Kemp with a springboard dropkick to start the match. The fight quickly left the ringside area and the two brawled in the backstage area by where the ambulance was parked. Kemp threw several crutches from inside the ambulance at Julius. Kemp repeatedly slammed the ambulance door into Julius.
Results of Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a casket match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Druids broke the casket down to ringside before the match started. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring and Waller used commentator...
Investigation into CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite could be wrapping up soon
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of discussed commented on the length of AEW’s investigation into the altercation…. “It’s so unlike most organizations in the sense that… when...
Matt Hardy comments on possibly going back to his “broken” persona in AEW
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on possibly going back to his “broken” persona…. “Yeah, I think there’s a chance. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. And it’s going to be really interesting to see how this scenario with myself in The Firm, how it ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows? This might lead to me being broken.
I Watched a Full Episode of Raw For the First Time in Four Years…
I haven’t watched a full episode of Monday Night Raw in at least 4 years. For Smackdown, it could be longer. Anyway, due to rare, and rather odd circumstances beyond my control, I will be watching an episode in full tonight. I have watched wrestling from around the world for over three decades now. I’ve seen a lot of wrestling in my lifetime. Quite frankly, around 2018, WWE just long fell out of interest for me. It had been for quite some time, but without competition, I had no long-term weekly promotion to latch onto (pre-AEW).
Solomonster Reacts To What AEW Wanted From WWE For Billy Gunn Cameo
HateIsHate Given one of Punk's problems with wwe WAS HHH I wouldn't hold my breath on that. I can't say I blame Punk in this tbh. This is the punk they wanted. The outspoken one. He was in the lockeroom for... Former referee addresses speculation that CM Punk might return...
Former referee addresses speculation that CM Punk might return to WWE
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In a video published to his Twitter account, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the speculation that CM Punk might return to WWE under the Triple H regime…
WWE star expects there to be more surprise returns with Triple H in charge
During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, WWE star Kofi Kingston was asked about which wrestlers he would like to see return to WWE…. ““I would have said Bray [Wyatt]. I would have said Bray if he didn’t debut last week. But I don’t know man. Off the top of my head, there are just so many people. Even people that haven’t been here in WWE I would love to see in WWE. There is so much talent. I’ve said it before, but this is a real special time in wrestling. There’s just so much talent out there. Especially with Triple H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises and we are going to have a lot more moments of people coming back. We are really ticking the people’s fancy and giving them what they want. And that is a great thing to be a part of.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)
Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW
After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
Alexa Bliss says “it’s really disheartening and heartbreaking” when trolls target WWE stars
While speaking to The UK Metro, WWE Alexa Bliss commented on internet trolls targeting WWE stars…. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week. We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else.
CJ Perry (Lana) says Triple H is a “genius” and would return to WWE “if the story is right”
During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) commented on possibly returning to WWE at some point…. “I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he’s a genius. Stephanie’s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I’m always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I’m totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories.”
MJF’s segment with William Regal from AEW Dynamite described as a “historic promo”
As seen during the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF had an in-ring promo segment with William Regal. MJF brought up how he got a tryout from WWE and Regal was one of the evaluators. During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the segment…. “He and...
