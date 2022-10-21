During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, WWE star Kofi Kingston was asked about which wrestlers he would like to see return to WWE…. ““I would have said Bray [Wyatt]. I would have said Bray if he didn’t debut last week. But I don’t know man. Off the top of my head, there are just so many people. Even people that haven’t been here in WWE I would love to see in WWE. There is so much talent. I’ve said it before, but this is a real special time in wrestling. There’s just so much talent out there. Especially with Triple H at the helm right now, we are going to have a lot more surprises and we are going to have a lot more moments of people coming back. We are really ticking the people’s fancy and giving them what they want. And that is a great thing to be a part of.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)

