This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
A Conversation with Wayne Nelson of Little River Band, Appearing on October 29 at UCPAC in Rahway
Little River Band is coming to the Garden State on October 29, 2022 to perform at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ. Throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, the group enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and well-known hits including “Help Is On Its Way,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” To date, LRB’s worldwide album sales, CD purchases, and digital downloads top 35 million and, according to BMI, the band’s hit, “Reminiscing,” has registered over five million airplays on American radio.
Count Basie Center for the Arts announces $20M Endowment Campaign; Musician Charlie Puth named Honorary Chair
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The nonprofit Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced its $20m ‘Forever For Everyone’ endowment campaign. GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer / songwriter / producer Charlie Puth, the onetime student of the Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts who kicked off his ‘One Night Only’ tour at the venue, was named honorary chair.
AERIA Records Releases Sea Are Bee Single "Marissa Please"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Venerable NJ musician Colie Brice now known artistically as SEA ARE BEE has recently returned to his roots at the Jersey Shore and has released a new single entitled "Marissa Please". The song was recorded at Lake House Recording Studios on 10/2/22. Colie Brice's last recorded...
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Ocean County Library presents NGXB
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Itching for classic rock of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s? NGXB has your remedy. The dynamic pianist-arranger will be “Rockin’ the Hits on 88 Keys” at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Tuesday, November 1. The dazzling entertainer glides through his solo performances with practically no singing, carrying audiences with keyboard wizardry, an imposing stage presence and a sparkling personality. The event begins at 7:00pm.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Residency at Beacon Theatre
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre with an all-new show to resume his record-breaking residency, which originally began in 2016. The upcoming dates include: December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on all eight nights.
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
PHOTOS from "The Addams Family" at The MAC Players
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group, is presenting The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy across two weekends (October 21–23 and October 28–30). The play is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.
Grammy Museum Experience (TM) Prudential Center presents "Ladies and Gentlemen... The Beatles!"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center announced their newest traveling exhibit, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! The exhibit runs from Friday, November 18, 2022, through June 25, 2023. Curated by the GRAMMY Museum® and Fab Four Exhibits, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! brings visitors back to the early ‘60s...
"Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries" at The Beacon in Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Crossing The Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries, curated by Atim Annette Oton, is the first exhibition in the series Exhibition at The Beacon from November 5 - December 18. It speaks to the ideas and materials that artists use to tell stories, experiment with ideas of materiality and cross both physical and personal boundaries in creating art. It is an exhibition exploring the different ideas, materials and trajectories that artists utilize to create work that speaks to their focus and talent.
Second Show Added For Maz Jobrani at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Maz Jobrani on Saturday, November 5th, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. See the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
Impractical Jokers Tour Comes to Camden and Newark
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour. Launching February 2023, the much anticipated 16 city tour is produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation. Off the heels of the successful season 9 return of Impractical Jokers and its new celebrity format, Q, Murr and Sal are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes and videos to fans across the nation. Locally the tour comes to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, February 3 and Prudential Center in Newark on Friday, March 10.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
Paper Mill Playhouse announces cast for "The Sound of Music"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for The Sound of Music, directed by Mark S. Hoebee. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and play through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Opening night is set for Sunday, December 4. The production will...
