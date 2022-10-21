ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): County Alive by Howard Freedlander

After 44 years in Talbot County, I never would have envisioned that ten candidates, five Democratic and five Republicans, would compete for the five county seats. And so it is in 2022. I keep returning to the same word: “impressive.” Democracy, as defined by civic engagement, is prospering in Talbot...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

The Peter and Hanna Woicke Collection: “Reading Dog” Comes to Chestertown

The first of twenty-four sculptures donated by Peter and Hanna Woicke of St. Michaels was unveiled Saturday at the Kent County Public Library. Fitting for a community that supports the arts and loves its dogs, “Reading Dog” by Massachusetts sculptor Jay Lagemann is a fanciful, floppy-eared bronze canine standing on its hind legs and reading a book.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs

Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Free Library Invites You to Celebrate Day of the Dead

Talbot County Free Library will be hosting a Día De Los Muertos (Day of The Dead) event to celebrate the life of loved ones who have passed away. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Easton Library meeting room. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to look at altars created by Talbot County Free Library staff.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Oceanographer Mike Sieracki Joins UMCES as Horn Point Laboratory Director

Dr. Michael (Mike) Sieracki has been selected as the new director of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s (UMCES) Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, Maryland. A leading oceanographer, Sieracki takes the helm from longtime director Mike Roman, who is stepping down after 20 years to continue his ocean research as a faculty member. Sieracki will be officially joining UMCES on November 14.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WGMD Radio

What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes

Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

A Month of Respect for Bats by Kate Emery General

Bats are portrayed as spooky creatures at Halloween, but they actually have really important jobs. Some bats are pollinators, some control insect populations, and some help disperse seeds. There are over 1,300 species of bats, ten species live in Maryland. Bats are the only mammal to fly, they are very social, and they live in colonies. The majority of Mother bats give birth to one baby, called a pup, who is breastfed in infancy. Like cats, bats are very clean animals; they spend time in the colony grooming themselves and each other. Over 300 species of fruit depend on bats as pollinators. Without bats, we could say goodbye to avocados, mangoes, and bananas. Bats can eat their body weight in insects in one night.
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly

BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Fresh Italian at Bella Italia Annapolis

Lino Chiaro knows you can’t stay static in the restaurant business. That’s one reason he dined in fine establishments in different places around the world last year in search of new dishes for his menu. And that’s why first-time and returning customers will find some intriguing surprises next time they eat at Bella Italia Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy