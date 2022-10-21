Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
American Idol contestant Pia Toscano releases her debut album ‘I’m Good’
We saw Pia Toscano take the stage of American Idol back in 2011, becoming one of the people’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since the singing competition show the singer has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career. She released her debut album in October […]
Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai
MUA Anika Kai will get you Halloween ready with this Scar-inspired makeup tutorial!
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Comments / 0