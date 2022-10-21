Ohio State vs Iowa: Best prop bets for this Week 8 Big Ten clash

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 4-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday. These teams haven’t met on the field since 2017, when the Hawkeyes defeated Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes, 55-24. Despite the loss, Ohio State won the Big Ten and won the Cotton Bowl Classic against USC.

The two teams are trending in completely different directions. CJ Stroud’s offense is putting up huge numbers and Iowa can’t seem to find an offense at all. It averages 14.7 points per game, which is No. 126 nationally. Ohio State has the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense with 48.8 points per game.

The Hawkeyes’ top-three scoring defense will have its work cut out; no team has played within three scores against the Buckeyes since Week 2. Tipico has this game as a 30.5-point spread in favor of Ohio State.

With kickoff just over 24 hours away, we check in with the best prop bets for this showdown featuring cross-divisional opponents.