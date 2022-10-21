There are several major dates in time that Drake has rapped about throughout the course of his career, but there's only one date that means the most to him. On October 24, 1986, Aubrey "Drake" Graham was born in Toronto, Canada to parents Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake was only 15 when he launched his acting career by landing his breakthrough role in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. During that time, he also embraced his love for music. He eventually released his first mixtape Room For Improvement in 2006. A year later, the actor-rapper dropped his second project Comeback Season in 2007 via his newly founded imprint October's Very Own.

