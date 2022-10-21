Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
iheart.com
Ellen DeGeneres Announces Her New Series Will Be Coming To YouTube
Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to our screens, but this time on Youtube! According to E! News, the series will be called About Time For Yourself... with Ellen, and it comes just 5 months after The Ellen Show came to an end. The show will follow Ellen as finds hobbies to entertain herself while being unemployed, and will contain 8 episodes to start showing Ellen learning hobbies such as crocheting, bird watching and making cards. The series description says:
iheart.com
Vitamin String Quartet Release Album Of BTS Covers
Vitamin String Quartet is sharing an entire album of BTS covers. The classical music group focused on K-pop superstars since their "music is built for performance." Some of the tracks given the classical treatment include "Idol," "On," and "Lights." "Black Swan" was also featured as a ballet performance video backdrop.
iheart.com
Netflix Releases Trailer For "1899"
Netflix is releasing a new trailer for its upcoming horror series called "1899." It'll follow a group of immigrants on a steamer boat headed to the "new world" when they discover a ship that's been missing for months called the Prometheus. When the crew decides to board the missing ship,...
iheart.com
October 24 In Hip-Hop History: Aubrey 'Drake' Graham Is Born
There are several major dates in time that Drake has rapped about throughout the course of his career, but there's only one date that means the most to him. On October 24, 1986, Aubrey "Drake" Graham was born in Toronto, Canada to parents Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake was only 15 when he launched his acting career by landing his breakthrough role in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. During that time, he also embraced his love for music. He eventually released his first mixtape Room For Improvement in 2006. A year later, the actor-rapper dropped his second project Comeback Season in 2007 via his newly founded imprint October's Very Own.
iheart.com
Which "Friends" Cast Member Stepped Up the Most To Help Matthew Perry?
Matthew Perry said that all of his "Friends" co-stars rallied around him when he struggled with addiction. But one of them did a little more than the others. In an interview with Diane Sawyer airing Friday night on ABC, he says it was Jennifer Aniston. Quote, "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm grateful to her for that."
Comments / 0