Tampa Bay area residents lead grassroots efforts to provide supplies to survivors in Southwest Florida
One group of friends based in St. Petersburg traveled to St. James City in South Pine Island after pooling their gas money, baking home-cooked meals and collecting supply donations from neighbors. Jimari Hillam takes inventory of the supplies collected on her front patio at her St. Petersburg home. “So here...
$5M awarded to help homeowners in six Ian-hit counties pay their insurance deductibles
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families, and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties...
Florida gas prices are down a nickel since last week
AAA Auto Club officials say Florida gas prices are down five cents per gallon since last week. The state average for the price of regular unleaded gas Monday is $3.35 per gallon. That's down about two cents from a month ago, but up four cents from a year ago. "Oil...
Tolls will resume on all major Florida highways, including the Sunshine Skyway, after Hurricane Ian
Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway and two other major roadways will resume starting Monday at 11:59 p.m. In a Sunday news release, the Florida Department of Transportation said it will resume normal operations at all tolling facilities after they were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall last month to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.
USF researchers release findings from Florida public opinion survey on key midterm issues, approval ratings and future elections
Researchers at the University of South Florida have released results from a statewide survey that measures public opinion on several key issues heading into the upcoming election, favorability ratings of candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, presidential/gubernatorial job approval, and perceptions of the Democratic and Republican parties. Among the findings:
