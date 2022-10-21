ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices are down a nickel since last week

AAA Auto Club officials say Florida gas prices are down five cents per gallon since last week. The state average for the price of regular unleaded gas Monday is $3.35 per gallon. That's down about two cents from a month ago, but up four cents from a year ago. "Oil...
Tolls will resume on all major Florida highways, including the Sunshine Skyway, after Hurricane Ian

Tolls on the Sunshine Skyway and two other major roadways will resume starting Monday at 11:59 p.m. In a Sunday news release, the Florida Department of Transportation said it will resume normal operations at all tolling facilities after they were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall last month to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.
USF researchers release findings from Florida public opinion survey on key midterm issues, approval ratings and future elections

Researchers at the University of South Florida have released results from a statewide survey that measures public opinion on several key issues heading into the upcoming election, favorability ratings of candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, presidential/gubernatorial job approval, and perceptions of the Democratic and Republican parties. Among the findings:
FLORIDA STATE

