Man freedives under iceberg at 28°F to raise awareness on invisible mental health battles men face

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter .

How the mixup happened is a funny story. Goma was actually waiting to be interviewed for a position as an accountant in the company's IT department in the main reception area of the BBC Television Centre, reports Metro . A technology expert named Guy Kewney was also waiting at the same time in another reception area, preparing for a live television interview about Apple Computer's legal dispute with the Beatles' record label, Apple Corps. Kewney was reportedly at the main reception area when a producer was dispatched to retrieve him. The receptionist mistakenly pointed to Goma when she was asked by the producer where Guy Kewney was.

With only five minutes left before the live interview, the producer spotted a picture of Kewney. They approached Goma and enquired as to his identity. Goma was escorted to the News 24 studio, offered makeup, and hurried to the broadcast studio where he was seated in front of the cameras and got linked up with a microphone.

He felt that the situation was rather odd, but he still thought he was about to go through a job interview. He was completely shocked when the presenter introduced him, saying, "Guy Kewney is the editor of the technology website Newswireless. Good morning to you." Goma, visibly shocked, wishes her back. When he realized he's been called in to weigh in on the Apple case, he made a calm effort to respond to the questions posed to him. "Actually, if you can go everywhere you're gonna see a lot of people downloading through the Internet and the website, everything they want. But I think is much better for development and...eh...to improve people what they want, and to get on the easy way, and so faster the things they looking for," Goma said, weighing in with his opinion. Kewney, who was still waiting, was startled to see Goma being questioned in his position even if he couldn't hear the audio.

Goma reportedly went to his job interview 20 minutes after the broadcast gaffe, but he wasn't hired. BBC brought him back to interview him about the incident itself and Goma ended up shooting to intense fame, with artists planning movies and other projects with him. Alison Rosenzweig was reportedly interested, as she told BBC in 2006. "He's a fun, kind of internationally famous person that I think is an interesting source for movie material," Rosenzweig said. "We're developing the project, and hopefully we'll be able to set it up on a major studio." Goma was reportedly interested too, "If they want to do a movie, I don't mind talking with them," he said.

Users on social media have been sharing the clip, reflecting on Goma's ability to maintain his composure in easily the most difficult "thinking on your feet" situations. Reddit user u/Ramboryback wrote, "Props to the guy to not shy away and took it as a chance to showcase his skills." u/Markylardy curses at BBC, saying , "And ya did not give him the job? Fuck you BBC" Another user u/InternationalTear703 agreed, adding , "His coolness under pressure and improv skills most likely landed him a job for Mi6 lol"

Saxophone music was heard emanating from an operating theater at Rome's Paideia International Hospital recently while a critical brain surgery was taking place. You would think the sound was a speaker, but that was not the case. The music source was the patient, playing the instrument on the operating table while a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain, reported The Washington Post . The patient was awake for the entire nine-hour procedure. The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the team to navigate his brain and avoid harming the areas he needed to continue playing the instrument, according to Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who oversaw the procedure.

Image source: paideiahospital

“Each person is unique because each brain’s unique,” Brogna said, stating that as a doctor, the patient’s “wishes” and lifestyle are important aspects to consider while tailoring a successful surgery. It is common for patients to remain conscious throughout brain surgery. The aid of local anesthetics enables surgeons to map their patients' brains and avoid the regions that control speech, memory, and other crucial everyday activities. Some patients may read or respond to inquiries. In more recent years, individuals have even been recorded on video singing opera songs and playing the guitar and violin while undergoing surgery.

A musician's hand-eye coordination, motor abilities, and even math are all integrated into playing a musical instrument, according to Brogna, who said he conducts about 50 awake procedures per year. He claimed that the saxophonist's tumor was situated in difficult-to-operate-on areas that control movement in the body. Being left-handed made this patient's operation particularly challenging. It was more challenging to map his brain because it wasn't built like a right-handed person's, according to Brogna. The surgery was a success, with the man going home to his wife and children safely, Brogna shared.

The Italian national hymn and the "Love Story" theme were played during certain parts of the procedure by the man, who Brogna could only identify by the initials G.Z. Before the procedure, his team meticulously analyzed those songs, he claimed, because any incorrect note, irregular rhythm, or sudden halt could indicate that the surgeon was probing a region that should be avoided. According to Brogna, the patient wanted to share with media outlets that having a brain tumor removed was "not necessarily a negative experience." He was relaxed and trusted Brogna and his staff at all times.



In addition to helping with the man's surgery, he added that the saxophone playing advanced his knowledge of the human brain and will be useful for future procedures. “Each surgery of this kind is a window into the complexity of the brain, and we learn from all these surgeries continuously,” he said, adding, “This was the saxophone now, but it can be anything important for the patient.”

The intervention, which lasted more than nine hours, made use of a multidisciplinary team made up of more than 10 professionals from all over the world including neurosurgeons, dedicated anesthesiologists, neuropsychologists, neurophysiologists, and engineers, supported by cutting-edge technologies such as neuronavigation. with tractography, ultrasound aspirator, intraoperative ultrasound, continuous neuromonitoring. A specific tracer was also used for cancer cells which made them more easily distinguishable from surrounding healthy tissue. "The intervention was really complex and required a long preparation and very high technology. It was one of the first of its kind performed in Italy in a private facility. Paideia International Hospital is equipped not only with the technology needed, but also with a 100 square meter operating room, and we also had the opportunity to organize a tailor-made team for this intervention, calling the best international professionals," a post on Paideia Hospital's website reads.

In Preston, England, one cafe will give you a discount if you behave nicely. The Chaii Stop's Usman Hussain has a special sliding scale for pricing his specialty desi chai, a South Asian black tea that is brewed in milk and "made to its finest," and it depends on how politely you ask for it. A cup of desi chai might cost you roughly $3, according to a sign in the cafe, provided you place your order with some politeness, such as a "hello" and "please." You will pay around $4.60 if you use just one of those words. However, if you order it straight, it can cost you close to $8.

When asked about the shop's policy, Hussain told CBC that to get the cheapest policy, customers have to "come in and just be friendly and polite when they order." When someone is rude, that is if they "come in, not make eye contact, just say 'desi chai' head down," they get the highest price, £5.

"Instead of saying '£5, please,' we say, 'Would you like to choose again?' and point at the board. And this is the first time that they've lifted their head up that morning, and they take a look. And funnily enough, they then begin to come out of their shell." Hussain shares that some customers pull a funny line on them by saying, "Can I order one Hello, desi chai, please." Hussain and his employees have a good laugh about it.

Many would think that this would put customers off or hinder building a rapport, but Hussain shares that that has not been the case. "Since putting this sign up, we've never struggled building rapport with our customers…. It's literally like every single customer, you just have a connection with [them] and you just give them that bit more of a customer service," he said.

Hussain shares that until now, they've not really charged anyone with that amount, but it helps to get the message of politeness across. "So we've not actually charged anyone the £5. It's more of a polite reminder about manners and also the fun side to it, which is exactly the response we've got," he said.

Hussain says he acknowledges that sometimes staff themselves behave rudely, with a blank face even at the kindest greetings, but his staff has been with them from the beginning of the store's opening, which is way before this sign went up. The standard of customer service, Hussain shares, is set quite high, and all his customers know that. "So it's not something we've had to go back over with any of the staff because they know to keep that level of customer service at its highest. And they know how much that means to me," he says.

When asked why he thinks that people have to be reminded to be kind, he shares that he doesn't have the exact answer for it yet, but "sometimes we're busy in day-to-day life" and "things are moving fast." Adding on, he shares, "Another reason [is] we may be going through a hard time. And, you know, we're forgetting who's around us or who we're interacting with."

Hussain shared that the idea was actually inspired by a coffee shop in Virginia, U.S.A., and the owner of that establishment was inspired by a cafe in France. When asked why he thinks that the idea is resonating so much with people across continents, he shares it's because this "should be the foundation. It should be a principle everyone follows.... But yet we're not actually doing that."

An adrenaline-loving grandmother of four is living her best life in her golden years. Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, southwest England, is proving by example that one should never allow age to come in the way of fulfilling one's dreams. The 90-year-old knows a thing or two about not letting age dictate how she lives, having skydived twice after the age of 77. The former police officer is far from done soaring across the sky as she is already planning to celebrate her 95th birthday with her third skydive. "My husband wasn't too keen, but the point is that I was 77 and I thought that my life was beginning to stagnate—nothing very exciting was happening—and I wanted to do something different," Baggs said of her first skydiving experience, reports Independent .

Baggs, who believes "life begins at 60" and that age is "just a number," first got into skydiving after she had two tumors removed from her spine in 2007. "When you get older, you get pins and needles in your leg and think that's normal," she told The Mirror . "I kept tripping over and then it came to a head. The doctor referred me for an MRI scan and they found I had two big tumors on my spine. The doctor said if 'we don't do something very quickly, you'll be paralyzed.'" The close shave with paralysis was a wake-up call for Baggs, who then began doing all the things she'd been keeping aside.

Her first skydive was to raise money for her local sports clubs and Wiltshire Air Ambulance. "At first when the door opens, it is very cold – the wind was blowing us from side to side – but gradually you start to enjoy it," Baggs explained. "You're literally skydiving and suddenly the parachute opens, and you see everything below you and it's an exhilarating experience like no other." She jumped out of a plane again earlier this year at the age of 89. "I read about people doing it and once I told the family, I was going to do it," she said. "It was nice for the first one in May, but the one this year in March was the coldest day ever, it was freezing. My face literally froze. When the door opens and you're sitting on the edge of the plane, I thought 'oh my God.' We took off and it was exhilarating. I thoroughly enjoyed it. If I'm lucky to live to 95, I will do another one. I would love to."

"I was 59 on the Sunday, on the Monday I was 90. I was still the same person. Age isn't a barrier to anything," Baggs added. "You've got to have faith in yourself. People say 'oh you must be mad to do it', you're not, you're doing it because you want to. You have to take the chance - how many people say 'what if?' 'what if I don't like it', well try it." Sharing some words for others over the age of 55, she said: "Never let anyone make you feel like you cannot do something because of your age because I don't."

It's always adorable to see young children harness and showcase their talents. With the spike in TikTok and Instagram dance reels, it's a delight to see hugely talented young dancers. Many TikTok dancers have become famous, especially over the pandemic as it's been a popular form of social interaction. Sometimes adorable videos of kids dancing can help us decompress. Dance-offs are especially entertaining, and with the kid element introduced, it's bound to be adorable too. One such video , posted by user @aqu4girlof, is going viral. It features two young girls dancing off to each other on the song Right Thurr by Chingy.

It looks like the dance is taking place at some school dance, with other kids seen in the background dancing with their friends. The first girl, wearing a full-length olive green dress, gets down to the beat, pausing with a perfect pose. In response, the second girl, wearing an adorable white and purple dress, starts quickly adapting to the beat, bending down and doing the perfect drop before effortlessly moving on to the next step. She then smiles at her friend and gestures at her to start her routine. Both of them are seen hyping each other up throughout the dance-off and it's absolutely adorable to witness.

The first girl quickly starts taking up the mantle and continues the dance-off, ending her segment with a flying kiss to the other girl, who takes up and continues the dance. Both the young girls dance so well a group starts forming around them and everyone sees the two engaging in a passionate dance-off.

Twitter user @jonnyjukeboxx commented , admiring the young girls, "great sportsmanship being displayed here" User @hxles agreed, adding , "yess, they look at each other with awe and support and like so happy to be dancing, not anger or competition!! love this" User @DeeHaye_ appreciated the girls too, "I love how they were both hyping each other up. 🥹" User @starlinex complimented the children for their outfits, adding, "Both their outfits are really cute though! Kids' fashion is so good nowadays" User @marciopostando commented , saying, "noo, why did I come down here waiting to see some kids embarrassing themselves but they ended up embarrassing me wtf they didn't need to be this good 😭😭😭😭" User @jan1jah commented , "Idk green dress went off the second time and I did NOT expect that, it was an elegant Eat."

Another kid caught the internet's attention when he joined the local middle school's cheerleading squad . When he performed, supporting their team at a football game, a child not only caught the attention of the crowd but also gained a lot of fans online. The tiny cheerleader, who even wore the proper attire for the cheering routine, was adored by everyone! Liam, who was just two years old, had the pompoms, the movements, and most importantly, the attitude! Apart from the overall charm of the video, Liam's flawless execution of each team maneuver is what stands out. He reportedly learned the technique from his 12-year-old sister Amaya, who has played on the squad and regularly practices at home.

More than 2.5 million people have liked the cute girl's TikTok video, which was posted by @Arodsquad and has received over 10.4 million views to date. "When you're two but have seen too many cheerleading rehearsals in the living room," the caption reads.

A Dutch man who was reportedly fired from his job for refusing to keep his webcam on was awarded $73,000 by a court for wrongful termination. According to NL Times , the resident of Diessen, Noord-Brabant, in the Netherlands began working for the Florida-based software development company, Chetu, in January 2019. More than a year and a half into his time at the company, on August 23 this year, he was ordered to take part in a virtual training period called a "Corrective Action Program." The employee—who wasn't named in the lawsuit—was reportedly told that he would have to remain logged in for the entire workday with screen-sharing and his webcam turned on for the duration of the training program.

According to court documents filed in the Netherlands—where the case was heard—the employee informed the company that he didn't "feel comfortable being monitored for 9 hours a day" through the camera. "This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. that's the reason why my camera isn't on. You can already monitor all activities on my laptop and I am sharing my screen," he is said to have told Chetu. Three days later, on August 26, the employee was reportedly fired for "refusal to work" and "insubordination."

The man then took Chetu to court in the Zeeland-West Brabant court in Tilburg claiming that "there was no urgent reason given to justify the immediate dismissal given." He also alleged that his termination was disproportionate and pointed out that the demand to leave his webcam turned on all day was unreasonable and violated data privacy rules. In its ruling last week, the Dutch court agreed that the termination was not legally valid. "The employer has not made it clear enough about the reasons for the dismissal. Moreover, there has been no evidence of a refusal to work, nor was there a reasonable instruction. Instruction to leave the camera on is contrary to the employee's right to respect for his private life," the court said.

Meanwhile, Chetu argued that the requirement for employees to keep their webcams on was "no different" than if the employee had been present in the office being directly observed by others. However, the court cited Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights which says "strict conditions are attached to observing employees." It also referred to a European Court of Human Rights' judgment in a 2017 case "that video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee's private life."

The court ultimately ruled that Chetu has to pay the former employee €2,700 (about $2,629) in unpaid salary, €50,000 (about $48,691) in fair compensation and €8,373.13 (about $8,126) for wrongful termination. Furthermore, the company was also ordered to pay its former employee for 23 vacation days that were not taken, the 8% statutory holiday allowance, and possibly an additional penalty for failure to provide a payslip for August.

Trigger warning: The following content contains descriptions of depression, suicide and mental health challenges, which may be distressing to some readers.

Men's mental health is a subject many people avoid, as men are often expected to mask their feelings and not express emotion, no matter how much they're struggling. According to the CDC , in the United States nearly 80% of all suicides are men, and studies have revealed that a high proportion of men feel more depressed than they admit to others. It’s been historically taboo for men to speak about their emotional struggles and mental health.



An independent filmmaker, Luke Adams, spent two years planning and five months training before diving into the Arctic Ocean, all for a short film with a powerful message. With the help of Movember, a men's mental health awareness organization, Adams was able to finish his project. "It’s a really ridiculous concept, swimming under an iceberg, but there is a really important purpose and that purpose is mental health awareness and specifically men’s mental health, a rarely talked about cause that’s really personal to me,” said Adams to Fox 61 .

In a write-up for Movember , Adams explains why he chose what he chose as his theme. He wrote, "At this point, you may be asking yourself, 'What do icebergs have to do with mental health?' Symbolically, many of us hide our struggles below the surface away from friends, family members, and even ourselves. Our hope for this film is to serve as a powerful visual metaphor on the invisible battles that many of us hide, just below the surface." He continued, adding that the motive for him to do this work was to encourage men to talk about their mental health. "Personally, I've struggled with anxiety and self-doubt for the past 25 years of my life. Like many men, I kept this to myself until just a few weeks ago. As a commercial filmmaker and entrepreneur, I wanted to do something that had never been done before, in order to inspire men to feel confident in sharing their own mental health journey," he wrote.

He also explained the goal he expects from this short film, writing, "Our goal with this film is to empower men to talk about their mental health. To have an even larger impact on men's health, I challenge you to donate to my Movember fundraising efforts and share this article with your connections. Movember is the leading global charity focused solely on men's health. Movember raises funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer." Adams also shared a similar message with Fox61, adding, "We want to bring mental health to the surface, we want people to talk about it and we want more people to feel confident asking for help when they need it."

Adams added that he hopes this film would "bring the rarely discussed issue of men's mental health to the surface," and that he aims to inspire the audience to "face their invisible battles with confidence - knowing that their inner resilience is much stronger than they think."

The project also partnered with Sheath Underwear, which Adams describes as a "purpose-driven brand," and the earnings of the brand will go directly to Mo Space, an organization that drives conversations on mental health and masculinity. "To up the ante even further, I have partnered with a purpose-driven men’s fashion brand, Sheath Underwear, to dedicate an exclusive design of underwear to this film. Sheath will be donating 25% of all sales on this underwear line directly to my Mo Space, in an effort to support men’s mental health."

Mary LaMorte has her favorites and she doesn't care who knows it. The New Jersey grandmother—also known as Nanny—recently went viral on social media when the world came to know of her grandkid ranking board. The hilariously savage ranking system came to light when LaMorte's grandson, New York City-based comedian Dan LaMorte, shared a video on TikTok about how she ranks the grandkids based on their latest actions or activities. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times since being posted earlier this month, the 27-year-old also demonstrated how he gets booted from the 4th position to the last place.

"This is my grandma's ranking board," Dan says in the video. "She has a wooden board where she ranks the grandchildren from one to 10, all of our faces on magnets. I'm No. 4, the highest I've ever been, but did just get two new tattoos though, so I am a bit nervous about what that's going to do for my ranking." He then approaches his grandmother before lifting up the sleeve of his T-shirt to reveal the new tattoos on his arm. LaMorte immediately gasps in horror and without a moment's hesitation, moves to the ranking board to make some updates to her list.

"This is what I think of your new tattoos," she is heard saying in the video as she moves Dan from the fourth position to the 10th spot. Dan and LaMorte shed some light on their family's hilarious tradition in an interview with Fox News Digital this week, where they revealed that it all started as a joke gift in 2015. "My grandson, Christopher, and his girlfriend... they made it, and they brought it over to us," LaMorte said. "They had all the cousins' names and pictures, and so we hung it up in our house."

"It was always an inside joke that there were favorites in the family," Dan chimed in. "So, that's how the board was made." Breaking down how she promotes or demotes a grandkid, LaMorte explained that her rankings are based on different milestones and behaviors, including having babies and coming to visit her—or not visiting her often enough. "My grandson just had a new baby, so he goes to the top because it's a very good, happy moment," she said. "And I'm not going to even get into demotions. Tattoos? That'll do it every time."

Meanwhile, Dan revealed that the top two spots are "pretty locked in" by one cousin who is a veterinarian and another who is a dentist. "It's a good system to keep the family encouraged to kind of stay close together, to always make sure you're checking in," he said.

However, they will not be adding any great-grandkids into the race. "We don't put them on the board because we're scared they [might] get ranked above us," Dan admitted. "They're younger and cuter, and they haven't messed up as much. We've always been a very jokey, roasty family. It's definitely a way to keep everyone together, and it gets us all talking. I was very lucky with four funny grandparents who are all still alive. I always grew up with someone telling jokes—and Nanny would always tell you never to take yourself too seriously."

Parenthood is a gift, sure, but sometimes kids can say the meanest and the funniest things. It's heartening to watch many parents build a flourishing support system for their parenthood journey on social media. Ashley Desanno, a mom of two, regularly shares updates about parenting with her TikTok community of more than a million people. A runner, she frequently posts about running marathons and has a lot of motivational content on her social media. The mom found, in an extremely hilarious way, that her son doesn't seem too impressed by her half-marathon accomplishment.

The latest installment in a series she likes to call FTK, or F**k These Kids, has the internet in stitches. The video's caption reads, "FTK but also zero lies detected." Durham, the Portland mom's younger son, has something called "weekend news," a classroom activity for students to recap their weekend for the class. "My son had to do weekend news. That's where you write about your weekend and how it went," the 42-year-old Desanno shared in the video that's now going viral.

"Sometimes there's a really cute little gem in there that's like 'I ate pizza with my mom' and it makes my heart happy. Well this week, you know what it said? 'My mom ran a half marathon. She did very well...for old people,'" Desanno shared her son's description. But the nine-year-old Durham wasn't through with his brutal weekend update, adding a very strange compliment. "'The bigger victory is she did not pee or poop her pants.' That's what it said," Desanno said.

Durham is "the type of kid who doesn't use his folders," according to Desanno, so when she discovered his weekend review paper in his backpack, she was eager to read it. "I read it and was like 'Well, this is fantastic,'" she said to TODAY . "His teacher saw this, and he definitely read this to the people at his table."

The video, which has now garnered more than 250,000 views on TikTok and more than 15,000 likes, had mothers nodding their heads. TikTok user, Kaci Irene, commented, saying, "Where do kids come up with this stuff? 😂😅" User Natacook feels that her kids could have definitely done something like this, "🤦🏻‍♀️I can totally see my son writing something like this 😂." User Bibi said, "😳… 😂… kids say the darnedest things! 😂😂😂😂"

On Instagram too, the mom routinely shares updates with her 113K followers about annoying things one sees in their parenting journey. These range from children's meltdowns and tantrums to wholesome things that her kids do. The reel with the same video got over 155K views on Instagram, with many users sharing what they think of the incident. User @hers_isbeauty wrote, "Why are they allowed to just walk around casually inflicting elder abuse?!😭😂" while @jchapman09 commented, "Dying 😂 this is hilarious. Congrats of those accomplishments, you should be proud of yourself, your son definitely is 😂😂"

Another mom recently laughed at a funny thing her child did. Kim Baker's 19-year-old son loves making his 15-year-old sister laugh and would often pull off silly pranks to do so. For his sister's 13th birthday, he had decided to put in some extra effort and ended up writing the word "butt" on 200 small pieces of paper and hiding them around the house. Two years after the original butt prank, her son went off to college and they thought they won't hear of the prank again. However, Baker discovered a piece of paper with "butt" on it, hidden away in the family's remote control.

"It made me laugh and smile," Baker said. "It was like this nice little wave from him. He's gone, but there are always those little reminders." As for her son's response, she said, "I think he was kind of hoping that we would have like a catalog of the butts that were still missing." Baker said, laughing, "A butt spreadsheet."

The results of Miss England 2022 beauty pageant are in and the crown went to the first-ever redhead woman. Jessica Gagen won the honor among 30 beauty queens from all over the country and in the process made history. The 26-year-old is an aerospace engineering student who won the honor at the pageant held in Birmingham, England. She has become an inspiration for many others due to the struggles she faced while growing up, reports Manchester Evening News .

Gagen previously revealed that she faced extensive bullying at school due to her copper-toned hair. Bullies at school would punch, spit on and even burn her leaving deep emotional scars. However, she has now silenced everyone who attacked her self-esteem for being a little different. She said, "Throughout secondary school, I was teased for being a redhead."

Gagen added, "I didn’t mention it much during last year’s competition as I’m a big believer in leaving negativity in the past, but with there never having been a red-haired Miss England. I feel it’s important to educate people about what redheads face in school and empower kids who are facing the same things I did." She explained that she faced "name-calling" every single day in school.

She thought that the kids weren't being "malicious" and tried to ignore but she was, "hit, spat at and had things thrown at my head quite a few times." She added, "worst was when a girl burned me for having ginger hair." She resorted to hiding to escape her bullies as she often felt secluded and targeted. "In Year 7 I used to eat my lunch in the school toilets because on the occasions I’d try to sit with some of the girls they’d stand up and leave me by myself," she said. "I used to get really upset about it all, but I’m determined to show kids who are facing the same thing that it won’t happen forever."

Apart from proving herself she also has a second motive for competing in these campaigns. Gagen emphasized it by saying, "There has never been a redhead win the title before. For me, by competing in Miss England, my campaign last year and this year is to help people get girls into STEM subjects. But after realizing there has never been a redhead winner, I looked back and I was thinking there are not many that redheads on TV."

She noted that even in the last year's competition there wasn't any redhead in the Miss World pageant. However, this year she will be going to compete in the campaign and represent England.

"I thought if I could win this, I could empower kids who being bullied for the way that they look and the color of their hair. I'm the only redhead in family so I'd always been looking for somebody who kind of understood the bullying through school," she added. "It is nice to be able to represent the younger kids and say 'I have been through it and you can use that pain to raise your game'. Make it your superpower."