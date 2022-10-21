Read full article on original website
akronschools.com
Thanks to UA, More are Enjoying It
If you love the outdoors in Northeast Ohio, now is a great time to get out of the house and not just for the fall colors. The fresh air can improve your mood, reduce stress and help you stay more active. It's also a chance to connect some kids with...
akronschools.com
So Do Our Students & Stay in the Game
From Betty Jane CLC ... students use art to express the importance of being in class every day. They are using a poster contest to generate excitement for this Cleveland Browns Foundation-sponsored program at APS.
cleveland19.com
‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
spectrumnews1.com
Church gets new AED from Denzel Ward's foundation
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The scripture taught Pastor Gregory Walker to help save people spiritually at Warrensville Road Community Baptist Church. The Make Them Know Your Name foundation is gifting an AED to an organization in need after each Cleveland Browns win. The foundation is run by Denzel Ward...
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Akron Leader Publications
Sugar Plum Tour to feature decorated homes
GREATER AKRON — The Gay Community Endowment Fund (GCEF) of Akron Community Foundation’s 21st annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes will be offered live Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. and virtually Dec. 10-11. The live tour will showcase five Akron area historic and contemporary homes, all festively decorated for the holiday season with twinkling light, roaring fires, sparkling trees and dazzling decorations. Virtual tour goers will get a peek into all five homes on the live tour, plus three additional bonus locations.
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
Why do most residents of Akron never leave Akron?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Akron, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
spectrumnews1.com
Fashion show for cancer awareness to hold its third event this Saturday
CLEVELAND — The third-annual Be Elegantly Strong Throughout Cancer Awareness Fashion Show, in partnership with the BEST Community Resource Center, will be held on Saturday at the LaSalle Theater. What You Need To Know. Fashion show hosted for cancer awareness to be held Saturday at 6 p.m. It is...
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
Grafton prison garden supplies produce for five-course EDWINS vegan dining experience Oct. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is hosting a five-course vegan dining experience and wine pairing at its Shaker Square location at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 26. Reservations are $85. EDWINS gives formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the hospitality industry and supports successful reentry into the community.
