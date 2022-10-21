ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronschools.com

Thanks to UA, More are Enjoying It

If you love the outdoors in Northeast Ohio, now is a great time to get out of the house and not just for the fall colors. The fresh air can improve your mood, reduce stress and help you stay more active. It's also a chance to connect some kids with...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

So Do Our Students & Stay in the Game

From Betty Jane CLC ... students use art to express the importance of being in class every day. They are using a poster contest to generate excitement for this Cleveland Browns Foundation-sponsored program at APS.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Church gets new AED from Denzel Ward's foundation

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The scripture taught Pastor Gregory Walker to help save people spiritually at Warrensville Road Community Baptist Church. The Make Them Know Your Name foundation is gifting an AED to an organization in need after each Cleveland Browns win. The foundation is run by Denzel Ward...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Sugar Plum Tour to feature decorated homes

GREATER AKRON — The Gay Community Endowment Fund (GCEF) of Akron Community Foundation’s 21st annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes will be offered live Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. and virtually Dec. 10-11. The live tour will showcase five Akron area historic and contemporary homes, all festively decorated for the holiday season with twinkling light, roaring fires, sparkling trees and dazzling decorations. Virtual tour goers will get a peek into all five homes on the live tour, plus three additional bonus locations.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility

As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Fashion show for cancer awareness to hold its third event this Saturday

CLEVELAND — The third-annual Be Elegantly Strong Throughout Cancer Awareness Fashion Show, in partnership with the BEST Community Resource Center, will be held on Saturday at the LaSalle Theater. What You Need To Know. Fashion show hosted for cancer awareness to be held Saturday at 6 p.m. It is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy