WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
22 WSBT
Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man
One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana. Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating incident on Edison Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police officers are investigating an incident in the 3300 block of Edison Road. ABC57 has a crew at the scene.
22 WSBT
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Kosciusko County crash
A woman is in the hospital after crashing her motorcycle into a utility pole Monday evening in Kosciusko County. Police say the 18-year-old from Warsaw was riding east on County Road 450 N shortly after 8 p.m. when her motorcycle left the road, hitting a utility pole. Officials say the...
abc57.com
Vehicle flips, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 31 on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Goshen resident, was stopped at a stop sign on...
WANE-TV
ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH
(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
abc57.com
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Collision with Airborne Sheet of Drywall
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte County woman was shaken up from a scary collision with an oncoming, airborne sheet of drywall. 57-year-old Lisa Ludlow was westbound on Route 6 near Union Mills at about 8 a.m. on Friday, according to La Porte County Police. Suddenly, a sheet of drywall flew out of a utility trailer pulled by an eastbound SUV.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
inkfreenews.com
Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15
MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.
abc57.com
Goshen College student passes away following car accident
GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
