ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State senior middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Rossi led the Northern Sun with 2.00 blocks/set after piling up 12 over the weekend, helping the Huskies hold Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston to hit a combined .102. The SCSU senior anchored the top block in the league, averaging 3.67 a set as a team.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO