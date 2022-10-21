Read full article on original website
Perfect Storm
3d ago
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Lake Charles American Press
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
theadvocate.com
Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say
A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office help locate missing Florida child
With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a missing Florida child has been located safe and is now being reunited with her parents.
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge police on high alert
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge law enforcement on high alert at all times, but Breaux Bridge police have specific strategies in their approach to stop these types of crimes.
Duson man killed after crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish
A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 356 After Colliding with a Gate and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 21, 2022, that around 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop I were alerted of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Louisiana bar owner accused of allegedly taking split of employees’ tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 115 After Colliding with a Logging Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Louisiana Highway 115 at O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022. Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died in the crash.
