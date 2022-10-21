Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
microcapdaily.com
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) Heating Up as Co Announces Reverse Merger and Coming News This Week
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) is a low float reverse merger play that is heating up more than doubling on Friday and closing the week off at $0.0082 right near the day’s highs on $380,000 in dollar volume. Management has been busy on twitter and stated Thursday: “Per last tweet, there is an offer in progress to acquire $CNNA The purchase will result in a new merger/s with strong revenue, change in management & expansion into new sector/s. Deal will increase SH value & allow current management to focus on other endeavors. Detailed PR soon.” On Friday they tweeted: “Per inquiries, we anticipate a press release, with details on the incoming $CNNA merger deal, early next week.”
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, C
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Mass. cannabis company Curaleaf to pay $100K settlement after selling THC marked as CBD
Curaleaf has admitted to accidentally filling hundreds of Select CBD drop containers with THC oil and vice versa. Massachusetts-based cannabis giant Curaleaf has agreed to an $100,000 settlement in a class-action lawsuit over a manufacturing mistake from last year, in which the company sold CBD wellness drops in Oregon that actually contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Expert Ratings for Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare THC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $75.8 versus the current price of Tenet Healthcare at $37.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds of union members this past weekend that Nevada’s endangered Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto have been “warriors” for workers whose jobs were hit hard by the pandemic while the Republicans who may defeat them in November are “extreme.” “We’re going to fight back. Are you ready to fight?” Pappageorge said to cheers and claps as the bartenders, cooks, servers, and room cleaners prepared to knock doors and get out the vote on behalf of Nevada Democratic candidates, according to a video of the event. Across town at the same time, at a strip mall in a retirement community where golf carts share the street with cars, Joe Lombardo, the Republican candidate for governor, told a crowd of about 100 people: “This election, you have to ask one question: Is your life any better today than it was four years ago?”
US News and World Report
Strong Equipment, Parts Demand Expected to Lift Caterpillar Sales
(Reuters) - Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession...
Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Moving Higher
Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Sumitovant Biopharma for $27 per share in cash. Sumitovant and its subsidiaries entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the remaining shares of Myovant for $27 per share. Sumitovant currently owns approximately 52% of the outstanding shares of Myovant.
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank appoints new CFO, Andrew Marshall
UK challenger Atom Bank has named Andrew Marshall as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy, who is leaving the firm for personal reasons. Marshall has over 20 years of experience and has been with Atom Bank for the last six years, holding the positions of...
Where Euronet Worldwide Stands With Analysts
Euronet Worldwide EEFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Euronet Worldwide has an average price target of $124.0 with a high of $158.00 and a low of $95.00.
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
microcapdaily.com
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) Breaking Out as Centiment Capital Holdings Acquisition Gains Traction
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) is on the move northbound after the Company held a ZOOM meeting on Friday, running 35% on the day on $650,000 in dollar volume. The stock has been making moves in recent months after the Company successfully acquired Centiment Capital Holdings, Advanced Research Machines LLC and Xerxes Trading Holdings LLC. According to documents recently coming to light Centiment Capital Holdings has an audited value of $34.3 million.
Bank of Marin: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of Marin BMRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $5.27 million from...
fundselectorasia.com
Morningstar bets on Chinese gaming stocks
Due to a combination of easing Covid restrictions and a more relaxed regulatory environment, Morningstar is bullish on Chinese gaming and e-commerce stocks. “In the past, people were more concerned about the impact of regulatory tightening on the long-term value of these companies but based on what we have seen in the past few quarters, regulatory concerns are clearly easing,” Ivan Su, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said at the independent research firm’s Asia Equity Market Outlook event.
moneyandmarkets.com
Tap In to Large Gains in Shaky Market From Mineral Power Stock
In the energy sector, there are different ways to find gains. You can buy into traditional energy companies, such as utilities or oil miners. Or you can think outside the box. I have a different way to capitalize on the rise in the energy sector and collect a nice dividend in the process.
Southern States: Q3 Earnings Insights
Southern States SSBK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southern States beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
FAT Brands Reports Redemption of $43.2M Of Series B Shares
FAT Brands Inc FAT reported the redemption of 1.8 million shares of its 8.25% series B cumulative preferred stock from an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners for $43.2 million. The shares of series B preferred stock were redeemed at a price of $23.69 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends...
‘Trump is an unparalleled danger’ Woodward warns, following hours of interviews – live
Washington Post reporter says Trump continues to pursue ‘seditious conspiracy’ to overturn the 2020 election
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback
Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
