WALLACE –— It’s a good news/bad news situation for Wallace’s 6th Street Bridge, or at least that was the way it was presented to the Wallace City Council last week. The bridge, which allows access from downtown Wallace to Ninemile Canyon and Dobson Pass, has been under weight restrictions for nearly five years — and has been the home of a temporary bridge over the top of it for almost four.

WALLACE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO