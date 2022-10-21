Read full article on original website
Related
Shoshone News Press
Cutting the ribbon at Lion's Park
OSBURN — The Lion’s Park in Osburn is officially open to be played upon. Lion’s Park Playground Committee (LPPC) members and sponsors gathered and excitedly cut the red ribbon during a grand reopening celebration on Friday afternoon. Big names and important faces showed up for the celebration...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Oct. 20-23
• Scott Allan Neuman II, 41, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for being an intoxicated pedestrian. Neuman II has since been released.
Shoshone News Press
Big news for 6th Street Bridge
WALLACE –— It’s a good news/bad news situation for Wallace’s 6th Street Bridge, or at least that was the way it was presented to the Wallace City Council last week. The bridge, which allows access from downtown Wallace to Ninemile Canyon and Dobson Pass, has been under weight restrictions for nearly five years — and has been the home of a temporary bridge over the top of it for almost four.
Shoshone News Press
Talented Miners prepare for state
COEUR D’ALENE — It started off like the previous two matchups between the volleyball teams from Wallace and Lakeside — spirited competition, but it felt like the Knights just ran out of gas in the third set. Not this time though. After the Lady Miners rattled off...
Shoshone News Press
Silver Valley Sports Recap: Oct. 17-23
COEUR d’ALENE — The top-seeded Miners defeated the third seeded Knights in five sets in the 1A Division I District 1 championship match, advancing to state starting next Friday at Madison High in Rexburg. Wallace (10-6) is 11th in the final regular-season MaxPreps rankings. Lakeside, which upset second-seeded...
Comments / 0