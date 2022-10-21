Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
32 "House Of The Dragon" Tweets Only Team Black Will Find Hilarious
"I support Rhaenyra's rights and also all of her wrongs."
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte calls for money, time and patience - but did VAR let Spurs down?
It was only a few months ago that Antonio Conte was talking about "miracles" and celebrating Champions League qualification. Now the spotlight is on the Tottenham boss for all the wrong reasons. Back-to-back Premier League defeats after a solid start to the season have left third-placed Spurs five points off...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
BBC
Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice
Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
theScore
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to become Aston Villa head coach
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was named the new Aston Villa head coach Monday. The Spaniard terminated his contract with La Liga's Villarreal to succeed Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands. He will officially take control of the struggling Premier League outfit when his work permit clears on Nov. 1.
BBC
Red Arrows jet creates sonic boom during Norfolk test dive
A Red Arrows jet inadvertently created a sonic boom during a high-speed dive, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. People in Norfolk reported a noise, described by one resident as a "loud explosion", at about 13:10 BST. The MOD said it was caused by a Red Arrow, call signed as...
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Minister warns over troubled rail line
The government is preparing to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver "significant" improvements on the West Coast Main Line, a minister has said. Avanti West Coast has been given until 1 April to improve its services following a summer reduction of trains. Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension...
BBC
Doctor Who: BBC called 'dishonest' over Durdle Door filming request
The BBC has been accused of being "duplicitous and dishonest" over the filming of Jodie Whittaker's final scene as Doctor Who. Millions of viewers watched her regenerate into former Doctor David Tennant on top of Durdle Door on the privately-owned Lulworth Estate. The estate gave permission for filming to take...
BBC
Thousands join in with Leicester's Diwali Day celebrations
Up to 40,000 people celebrated Leicester's Diwali Day event with dancing, food stalls and fireworks. The city's Golden Mile is known to host one of the biggest celebrations of its kind outside of India for the Festival of Light. The festivities on Monday followed the city's equally popular Diwali light...
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Killers Kane Hull and Liam Porter jailed
Two killers who murdered man on a night out and then fled the UK have been jailed. Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker in front of horrified crowds at a bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, had denied...
BBC
James Corden tells viewers he was 'rude' to restaurant server
James Corden has admitted he was "ungracious" to a restaurant server in an incident which saw him temporarily banned from New York eatery Balthazar. Speaking on The Late Late Show on Monday, Corden said "it was never my intention" to offend restaurant staff. Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, said last...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
NME
The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena
The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year. The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here. The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw...
