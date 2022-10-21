Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Revelers Say ‘Thank You’ to City Employees; Announce Sean Dietrich as Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras Parade Feb. 4
On October 21st, the Millbrook Revelers organization invited ALL Millbrook city employees to have lunch at the Millbrook Civic Center. It was a way to say “Thank You” for all their help with the Mardi Gras Parade and for what they do for the city. Over 170 lunch...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Meet Neptune! HSEC Pet of the Week is Playful, but not Hyper; Loves Treats!
Neptune is a Lab/Pit looking mix, male, almost nine-months old, about 45 lbs. He came to us as a stray and is a bit shy in nature but not timid. He is playful but not hyper, loves attention and treats – but who doesn’t! Just a wonderful young dog seeking a family he can call his own.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week is Speckle! Frisky Girl needs a Fenced Yard to Play
FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Speckle is a 9-month-old female Pointer/Dalmation mix who must be spayed before she is adopted. She came to PAHS as a stray and was not reclaimed. Speckle is good looking gal whose white coat is “speckled” with black spots hence the name “Speckle”. She has a huge black spot on her head and some black on her tail. Speckle currently weighs 35 pounds so she is considered to be a medium sized young dog. Speckle is a frisky girl so she would appreciate a nice fenced yard where she could play. She is leash trained and would love to go on walks with her new family. Speckle would be great with other dogs and children. Come meet this pretty girl soon!
selmasun.com
Three new businesses open in Selma
Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business. . Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert...
etxview.com
Entertainment district expands in Alexander City
The Alexander City City Council made changes to the entertainment district at its Monday meeting. The council first approved the district in 2015 to help promote the downtown area. “This ordinance brings more property into the district,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. Areas added to the district...
WSFA
Sheriff recalls life-threatening childhood Halloween experience
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - What can easily be seen as a holiday for children to dress in costume and indulge in sweets can turn dangerous in seconds. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said he was six years old when he went to a trick-or-treat fair with his mom that had one rule: don’t eat or take any candy.
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Shrimp and grits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Congratulations to Winners of the ‘Fairest of the Fair’ Pageant in Autauga County
The Autauga County Fairest of the Fair Pageant has celebrated beauties of all ages at the Autauga Fair for the past 32 years! This year was no exception. Winners from the Little Miss division are given the opportunity to go to Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and participate in the state Rising Star Program, spending the day at the state pageant. Winners pictured from left to right: Linley Cone- Little Miss; Valerie Ogle- Miss Fair; Charis McHenry- Outstanding Teen; Charlotte Alford- Jr. Miss; Tamera McLean- Tiny Miss; and Brelynn Mathis- Baby Miss.
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
elmoreautauganews.com
CASA of Elmore County Swears in First two Volunteers who have completed Training
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Elmore County. CASA of Elmore County – Speaking up for abused and neglected children. Elmore County, AL – CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Elmore County is a nonprofit organization that recruits, screens, and trains community volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. There are 89 children currently in care in Elmore County. CASA volunteers are trained to advocate for the best interests of these children in the court room and in all areas of life, as needed.
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
