New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
AOL Corp
Why Lee Zeldin is gaining ground on Kathy Hochul in the N.Y. governor’s race
Gov. Hochul’s road to a full term in this fall’s general election was once expected to be a cakewalk. It’s starting to look more like a minefield. Hochul, who dominated in the Democratic primary, entered the general election race with the incumbency, a mountain of cash and an opponent whose close ties to former President Donald Trump appeared to threaten his basic viability in a deep-blue state.
New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours
Forget about the $508 million Powerball jackpot. New York State has a $17.5 billion jackpot, of sorts. The New York State Comptroller's Office holds onto lost and unclaimed funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims. So far, this year $318,059,878 has been returned to New Yorkers.
wellsvillesun.com
Palmesano claims that Governor Kathy Hochul paid Digital Gadgets big dollars for political donation
Did a $300,000 donation turn into a $637,000,000 sale?. As the race for NY Governor tightens, local Republicans are putting the heat on the incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. Corning based state assemblyman Phil Palmesano’s office issued this statement today:. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) renewed his calls for an immediate...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
longisland.com
Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State
A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
SNAP emergency benefits expected to continue through February 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- All New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October through February next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that SNAP households, including those at the maximum level – $939 for a...
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Town hall in Clay to discuss Micron project: jobs, housing, infrastructure
Clay, N.Y. — The first in a series of community discussions with county officials on the $100 billion Micron Technology project is slated for Monday. The town hall is 6 p.m. at Clay Town Hall, the county executive’s office said Saturday. The discussions will be centered around the...
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Judge temporarily halts portion of NY concealed carry laws pertaining to houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Buffalo has temporarily halted the portion of New York's new concealed carry laws that applies to houses of worship. Judge John Sinatra said the grounds for his decision Thursday were “ample Supreme Court precedent” regarding the right to bear arms and the state’s failure to demonstrate that such regulation is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
MSNBC
Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California
Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister, received public mocking from incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during a Wednesday debate when she accurately pointed out the state's crime problem. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
