Rochester Monroe County Election Guide
This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
An American flag to remember late Canandaigua resident by
CANANDAIGUA — Susanne Kennedy was the last living charter member of the Canandaigua Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution before she died earlier this year. Kennedy, of course, had many other accomplishments in a life well led, all of which prompted the local organization, which was founded 45 years ago and also counted Kennedy’s mother as a charter member, to dedicate an American flag in memory and honor of her.
Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Voters to Cast Ballot on Redistricting
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben county released the redistricting ballot that residents will see when they hit the polls on November 8th. The redistricting ballot will ask residents if they want to redraw legislative boundaries to match the results of the 2020 census. If enough residents vote yes, the county...
wellsvillesun.com
Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care
Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
wlea.net
Hornell Gets A New Firefighter, And A K9 Unit Gets Certified
The Board of Public Safety approved the appointment of Kelsey Brzozowski as firefighter for Hornell. In other Hornell News, Police Department K-9 Snitch, and her handler Officer Seth Blanchard, recently received certifications in article searching, tracking, and narcotic detection. The K-9 team was certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association during a week long K-9 Team Field Work Training Seminar sponsored by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.
rew-online.com
CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate trading card fraudster duped buyers and sellers of $33k, prosecutors say
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester-area man is charged with defrauding trading card buyers and sellers of more than $33,000, federal prosecutors said Thursday. From October 2021 to February 2022, Kyle Bertrand, 34, faked payments and shipped empty boxes to people he met online, convincing them he was interested in buying or selling valuable football, basketball and baseball cards worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.
westsidenewsny.com
New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native
Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Ezeakle Spencer Wydra
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
owegopennysaver.com
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
owegopennysaver.com
Fire destroys established Tioga County farm; Community rallies behind the Rudin family
Wednesday evening was filled with phone calls and prayers as the community sat and watched the well-known barn, that once served as a backdrop for Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days, explode into flames; an inferno that soon spread to the homestead on the property, which was also destroyed. Crews...
