Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road Presents stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live star, Jim Breuer, returns to the Palladium Theater! The freewheeling, New York bred comic storyteller - who made the list of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time” - is hotter than ever, a global touring sensation and regular presence on radio and television whose rabid audience, he’s thrilled to note, is filled with “lifetimers.” Once folks see him live, they’re hooked. Breuer estimates that 78% of his fans have seen him “five, six, seven” times. It’s becoming a family thing, with parents even bringing young teens to see the family man and father of three daughters, all providing genius “dad” material for his sets. Having evolved both personally and professionally since the beginning, Breuer’s pleased to say he’s been F-word free for ten years and counting!

Enter below for your chance to win!

©2022 Cox Media Group